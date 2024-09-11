How Does Corrugated Packaging Adapt And Expand While Going Global? One-Stop Solutions At Sinocorrugated 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SinoCorrugated links global resources in the corrugated packaging to help equipment and consumable suppliers of the carton industry obtain global business opportunities faster and establish their industry brands. Next April, the event will span over 140,000+ square meters of area , attract 100,000+ trade visitors in the packaging industry , feature 1,500+ high-quality exhibitors , and welcome 7,000+ international professional buyers , making it a truly world-class platform for industry professionals. Continue Reading











































As a flagship exhibition with worldwide impact in the corrugated packaging area, SinoCorrugated 2025 will fully play its role as a trendsetter in the corrugated packaging industry, unveiling six heavyweight global measures and two events . Adhering to the ideas of professionalism, rigor, pragmatism and innovation, it spares no effort to create a high-level platform for docking and exchanges across the whole industrial chain, while joining hands with all sectors of the industry to collectively study the development trends of the global corrugated packaging industry. 01

Million-yuan Allowance Program SinoCorrugated 2025 will leverage RX's global advantage and influence to collaborate with banks worldwide, and provide financial leasing and loan services to global buyers . This will address enterprises' concerns relating to cross-border procurement, and assist participating enterprises in swiftly securing overseas business and achieve cross-border supply. Global million-yuan allowance buyer incentive mechanism: The first 2,000 overseas visitors who fully submit their procurement intentions will gain: 1-night-stay in a star-rated business hotel during the Exhibition One-on-one onsite match-making service Lunch coupon during the Exhibition Overseas visitors who sign procurement contracts on site and complete payments through the overseas bank partners will gain: 1000-yuan travel reimbursement 3-night-stay in a star-rated business hotel during the Exhibition One-on-one onsite match-making service Lunch coupon during the Exhibition 02

Global Agent Program The Global Super Agent Program is a key overseas market campaign launched by WEPACK. It is crafted to help exhibitors rapidly with global packaging industry agents, expand into various regional markets, and link meaningfully with local resources and networks , which will collectively build a highly efficient and mutually beneficial business environment. Benefits of global agent membership:

Exhibition period: VIP channel and courtesy, Travel discounts, Free luxury hotel stays, Seats at special social dinner, Three consecutive years of VIP benefits... Non-exhibition period: Free shops on GlobalCorrugated, Free online free

specialized training, Brand exposure during overseas roadshows, Seats at high-end global business events...

03

Global Roadshow Program

Overseas markets and international visitors will remain a top priority for SinoCorrugated. This year, the Organizer's project team will continuously penetrate local markets worldwide, visit overseas exhibitors and renowned international carton groups , and establish more solid and far-reaching partnerships with overseas packaging associations and media. This will allow for a more accurate grasp of international market changes, and a more precise understanding of customer needs, thereby enhancing cooperation cohesiveness of collaborations. Simultaneously, the Organizer will hold industry exchange activities such as press conference concurrently with relevant overseas events to further cement the Exhibition's international brand influence and expand into overseas market.

04

Global Match-making Program

The exhibition, as a flagship, world renowned exhibition in the carton industry, remains a key channel for global buyers to observe new trends, discover new products and suppliers, and maintain ongoing interaction . Daily, the Organizer receives a high volume of procurement inquiries from overseas buyers daily through multiple channels.

As such, the Organizer will launch the Global Match-making Program, hosting monthly online or offline procurement matching events tailored to different regions . This aims to meet the efficient procurement needs of overseas buyers, and help exhibitors easily reach buyers worldwide: especially those potential clients who are difficult to reach face-to-face due to distance, time, or cost. This initiative will assist exhibitors in significantly expanding their market coverage.

05

GPMA Alliance + Global New Media Matrix Unblock = Unblocked Global Communication Network

The GPMA Alliance , comprise over 50 industry media partners from more than 30 countries and regions , covering developed regions and emerging markets in the global packaging industry , such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, India, United Kingdom, Poland, Italy, and Eastern Europe. It serves as a specialized media platform for information exchange and resource sharing in the packaging and printing industry, as well as a crucial link for SinoCorrugated to communicate information to the world.

Global we-media matrix:

SinoCorrugated regularly users its internal media platforms to broadcast valuable information to its total following of 200,000 followers , This enables high frequency communication and exchange with global peers, achieving deeper market penetration for the exhibition's brand and influence in various regions worldwide.

06

GlobalCorrugated

As one of the few global trade procurement match-making platforms specializing in serving the paper packaging industry , GlobalCorrugated is a key tool for assisting participating enterprises in expanding into overseas markets and gain customers efficiently. It aids suppliers in promoting their brands and products online across multiple dimensions, including display, procurement, supply, and communication, so as to quick connect with more new international

GlobalCorrugated, as an online extension of SinoCorrugated, creates a complementary advantage with the exhibition, jointly building a comprehensive and around-the-clock international marketing system for exhibitors. It utilizes the global coverage of internet to help exhibitors reach more international prospects in broader regional markets,, and particularly plays a key role in continuous pre- and post-exhibition promotion, directly assisting enterprises in expanding globally.

07

World Corrugated Forum

World Corrugated Forum (WCF), a biennial high-standard international summit in the global corrugated industry . It specifically invites leaders from over 10 global and national associations , as well as executives from 10 global multinational carton groups , to share insights on the current status of the industry, market trends, and policy orientations worldwide and in various countries and regions,. The forum will analyze the challenges and strategic deployments of enterprises in the current environment and explore future developments in the carton industry. It will bring together over 500 carton industry leaders and elites from home and abroad to share market trends and opportunities, while promoting international exchange and cooperation.

08

World Corrugated Awards 2025

World Corrugated Awards (WCA) is one of the few international competitions exclusive for the carton industry , as well as a biennial industry "Oscar" .

Organized by RX , it has garnered support from corrugated box associations in over 50 countries and regions who also serve as judges , and has attracted enthusiastic participation from major carton enterprises in China and beyond, with its global impact growing year by year. Each edition is

participated by over 200 carton enterprises from around the globe with nearly 300 cases, vying for the awards . The Organizer host a grand award ceremony each year concurrently with the Exhibition, where executives from enterprises are invited to receive their awards on site.

Based on the above measures and events and acting as the preferred international stage for corrugated packaging enterprises to unveil new products and technologies, SinoCorrugated 2025 will fully play its role as a "window" in striving to become a watchtower for exhibitors to develop sustainable strategies, ensure these enterprises' forefront amid global competition, and emerge as a vital bridge for global trade exchange and cooperation, in order to facilitate unblocked connection between domestic and international packaging enterprises, and simplify and streamline collaboration within the global corrugated packaging industry!

SOURCE RX (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED