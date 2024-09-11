Iconic 2025 Life Time Miami Marathon Achieves Another Record Sellout Waitlist To Open September 16 For February 2 Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Registration also open for February 1 Life Time Tropical 5K

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2025 Life Time Miami Marathon & Half presented by FP Movement has sold out once again – two weeks earlier than the previous record sellout date set this year. This is the fourth consecutive sellout of the internationally renowned race, which will take place February 2, 2025 – marking the event's 23rd year.

Start line of the 2024 Life Time Miami Marathon presented by FP Movement

Continue Reading

Registration officially closed August 29 with 18,500 runners. A waitlist will open September 16 through October 31 with spots reallocated only if a currently registered runner drops out or defers prior to the race. Waitlist notifications, if available, will be made starting November 7. Registration for the February 1 Life Time Tropical 5K and Marathon & Half waitlist are available at themiamimarathon .

"We are thrilled that participation in the Life Time Miami Marathon & Half remains such an important experience in so many runner's lives," said Frankie Ruiz, co-founder of the Miami Marathon and Chief Running Officer at Life Time. "Our event is renowned throughout the global running community as evidenced by our repeat sellouts and first-time participants."

Participants representing 50 states and more than 70 countries will take on the USTAF-certified, Boston-qualifying course that showcases the best views of Miami's cityscape and waterways. One of the most internationally friendly events in the industry, the Life Time Miami Marathon & Half offers bib personalization for runners featuring their home country's flag. The event is also known for its grand finisher medals and unique artist-designed ribbons, leaving participants feeling #MiamiFamous after their race.

Weekend Details and Distances



Miami Famous Expo: an industry-leading gathering of vendors, live entertainment and experiential

activations from top lifestyle, health and wellness brands at Miami Beach Convention Center: January 31 - February 1, 2025.

Life Time Tropical 5K (3.1 miles): Saturday, February 1, 2025 Life Time Miami Marathon (26.2 miles) & Half Marathon (13.1 miles): Sunday, February 2, 2025

Training



Multiple run clubs throughout the Miami area welcome those who are training for the Life Time Miami Marathon & Half and Tropical 5K. Personal trainers are available at Life Time's more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada to help athletes train for the race.

Community Involvement



More than 1,000 students at Miami-area schools will take part in the 2025

Kids Run Miami program , in which they'll

run a total of 25 miles over the course of 15 weeks leading up to the marathon and complete their final 1.2 miles by crossing the finish line on race day. Additionally, a one-mile kids race will be held for youngsters not participating in the Kids Run Miami program.

A record-setting 115 charities and organizations are partnered with the Life Time Miami Marathon. In 2024, the Event generated $16.1M in local economic impact and hosted nearly as many international runners (34%) as it did runners from

Dade County (35%).

For event updates, follow along on social media:



Facebook:

Miami Marathon

Instagram:

@TheMiamiMarathon Twitter:

@RunMiami

The Miami Marathon & Half is supported by the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events operated by Life Time, including the Chicago Half Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel, and the Leadville Race Series.

To learn more, visit: lifetime/athletic-events .

For more information about Life Time, visit

or follow on social media at Facebook , Instagram

and LinkedIn .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across

the United States

and

Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 45,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED