IRG Names Long-Time Senior Executive Greg Hipp As Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), a national leader in industrial redevelopment and adaptive reuse, announced today the of Greg Hipp, formerly the President of IRG Realty Advisors (IRGRA), to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of IRG. In his new role, Hipp will oversee the company's operations at a national level, leading both IRG and IRGRA through the next phase of growth.

"Greg has been an incredible asset to IRG and a key contributor to the success of our real estate portfolio," said Stuart Lichter, President of IRG. "As we continue to expand, both in the scale of our projects and our workforce, we are confident that Greg will provide the same level of dedication and strategic insight that he has applied to shape the trajectory of our company over the past two decades."

In this expanded role, Hipp will spearhead national operations across the IRG group of companies, providing leadership in strategic planning and execution for both IRG and their service company, IRGRA.

"Since joining the company in 2005, I've had the privilege of contributing to IRG's exponential growth and evolution," said Hipp. "I am honored to have been part of IRG's long-standing history and excited to help steer the company toward an even brighter future."

During Hipp's tenure, IRG has grown its portfolio to over 100 million square feet of space and expanded its workforce to over 300 associates across the country.

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States.

IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges.

For more information, contact:

Lauren Crumrine | Vice President Marketing | IRG

614-562-9252

[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Realty Group, LLC

