ASCM Recognizes Nulogy CEO Jason Tham With The Award Of Excellence In Diversity And Inclusion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tham's efforts to advance DEI education and awareness have helped Nulogy exceed benchmarks

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of collaboration solutions, is excited to announce that CEO and co-founder Jason Tham has been recognized by the Association for Chain Management (ASCM) as an Award of Excellence recipient for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). The award acknowledges his leadership and efforts to foster and raise awareness of the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion not only at Nulogy, but within the supply chain industry.

Jason Tham, CEO of Nulogy (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)

Continue Reading

Through Jason's efforts and direction over the past several years, Nulogy has made important advancements by implementing equitable hiring practices, enhancing workforce diversity, and establishing a dedicated DEI committee. Today, 40% of the Nulogy team is female-double the industry average .

In his efforts to further bridge the gender and diversity gap, Jason directed the formation of an apprenticeship program at Nulogy to train and retain women and people of color. And, under his guidance, Nulogy secured certifications from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC) for more inclusive operating practices.

Within the company, Jason launched initiatives to raise awareness of anti-Black racism and promote Indigenous education, establishing workgroups that conducted surveys and listening sessions to raise employee awareness while providing a safe and inclusive space for positive discussion.

Outside of Nulogy, Jason contributes his personal time to volunteer work on local community boards, and offers mentorship to newly landed immigrants and challenged youth.

"I have always believed that the best ideas and collaborations are born from the diverse perspectives of people from all walks of life," said Jason Tham, CEO and co-founder, Nulogy. "While I'm proud of the progress we have made as an organization, our work is never done, and we'll continue to make strides for greater progress and awareness in diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Nulogy is the only purpose-built multi-enterprise collaboration platform for supplier networks and digitally enables manufacturers and their external supplier networks to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. Nulogy's solutions run within the supply networks of global FMCG leaders such as L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight, as well as hundreds of supplier sites around the world.

Nulogy is also the global leader in co-pack software, field-proven in hundreds of sites worldwide. Nulogy's platform provides purpose-built functionality for digitizing and optimizing the end-to-end contract packaging workflow, enabling co-pack providers to increase efficiency, improve profit margins, and drive growth.

For further information about Nulogy and its award-winning workplace culture, please visit .

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables fast-moving consumer goods companies and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED