DSG Expands Operations In South Dakota, Iowa, And Michigan

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based DSG has recently expanded its operations by opening two new locations and relocating a third. The new facilities are located in Box Elder, SD, and Spirit Lake, IA, while the relocation involves a move to a larger building in Grand Rapids, MI. This expansion brings DSG's total number of locations to 57 across eight states.

This expansion reflects our ongoing dedication to serving our customers and communities.

DSG hosted a ribbon-cutting event with Paul Kennedy, DSG's CEO & President (center), Larry Larson, Mayor of Box Elder (right), and Sandy Larson, President of the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce (left), joined by members of the DSG South Dakota team.

The new Box Elder location is a dedicated waterworks facility which had serviced customers from the nearby Rapid City, SD, location. The new facility also allows the Rapid City location to continue expanding its product offerings for customers in electrical, HVAC, plumbing, communications, and onsite sewer and well. The new Spirit Lake location focuses on plumbing. The Grand Rapids location, with its recent move, now offers both HVAC and plumbing services, enhancing its capacity to meet growing demand. This strategic expansion underscores DSG's commitment to delivering a broad range of products and solutions from leading manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation, waterworks, and onsite sewer and well industries.

The expansion into Box Elder, SD, and Spirit Lake, IA, enables DSG to better serve the customers in these regions, offering enhanced convenience and efficiency for those in need of waterworks and plumbing products and services. The relocation in Grand Rapids, MI, positions DSG to more effectively handle the increasing demand for HVAC and plumbing services in the area.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new locations and the relocation of our Grand Rapids facility," said DSG CEO and President Paul Kennedy. "This expansion reflects our ongoing dedication to serving our customers and communities by providing a wider range of products and services in key regions."

About DSG: As one of the most diverse independent wholesale distributors in the region, DSG supplies a broad range of products and solutions from leading manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation, waterworks and onsite sewer and well industries. Since our founding in 1898, our growing employee owned business has been headquartered in the Midwest and proudly serves across America's heartland.

Visit dsgsupply to connect with our industry experts today and learn more about employee ownership.

