Veritas Labs Welcomes Healthcare Technology Trailblazer Rich Kenny As Chief Clinical Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Labs, a healthcare company solving complex operational challenges for systems, payers, and talent agencies, has appointed Rich Kenny as Chief Clinical Officer. Kenny brings 20 years of diverse healthcare experience, from frontline nursing to leading digital transformation initiatives at major institutions like SAS, Duke, and PwC.

"Rich's unique blend of clinical expertise and technological innovation is exactly what healthcare needs right now," said Bob Timbrook, Chief Revenue Officer at Veritas Labs. "His ability to bridge the gap between patient care and cutting-edge technology will be instrumental as we work to solve some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare staffing and operations."

We believe the future of work has the human experience at the center, being supported by AI, not the other way around.

Kenny's career spans roles including ICU and ER nurse, helicopter flight nurse, and digital health leader at Duke Health. Most recently, he drove healthcare analytics innovation at SAS Institute. His multifaceted background positions him perfectly to help Veritas Labs develop solutions that address the needs of both healthcare providers and institutions.

Veritas Labs, founded in 2023, is on a mission to radically streamline healthcare operations through thoughtful AI integration, starting with the long-suffering challenges around staffing. The company believes that technology should never make giving or receiving care more difficult; instead, it should always make it easier, better, and affordable.

"I'm thrilled to join the incredible team at Veritas Labs," said Kenny. "Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand how the right technology can dramatically improve both the delivery and experience of healthcare. At Veritas, we believe the future of work has the human experience at the center, being supported by AI, not the other way around. We're committed to shaping this future, ensuring that we're using technology to create more opportunities, foster greater job satisfaction, and ultimately, improve patient care."

Veritas Labs has quickly assembled a team of seasoned experts from leading technology and healthcare companies, including Amazon, Google, Upwork, Athena Health, Kaiser Permanente, Mercy, and Lifepoint Health. This unique blend of Silicon Valley innovation and deep healthcare industry experience positions the company to develop truly transformative solutions.

"Rich's addition to our team further strengthens our ability to deliver meaningful change for the healthcare industry," said Abhi Bhattacharya , CEO of Veritas Labs. "His passion for innovation and deep understanding of clinical workflows will be invaluable as we work to simplify healthcare operations, improve experiences for providers and patients, and ultimately transform how healthcare operations, starting with staffing, is approached in the 21st century."

For more information about Veritas Labs, visit veritaslabs .

About Veritas Labs

Veritas Labs is focused on bringing back trust to healthcare operations, through thoughtful artificial intelligence integration. The company's solutions aim to create a more efficient, responsive, and human-centric healthcare system that benefits all stakeholders – from healthcare professionals to patients and healthcare organizations. The company's vision is to create a future where technology seamlessly supports healthcare professionals, enabling them to focus on what matters most – providing exceptional care to patients.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Veritas Labs Inc.

