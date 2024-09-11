AI Server GPU Market Size To Grow USD 3139.8 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 16.7% Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI Server GPU

is Segmented by Type (SXM, PCIe), by Application (Data Center, Game, Automotive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030.

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global AI Server

GPU market was valued at USD 1024 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3139.8 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Get Free Sample:



Major Factors Driving the Growth of AI Server GPU Market:

Due to the growing need for high-performance computing in artificial intelligence applications across all sectors, the market for AI Server GPUs is expanding quickly. GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) are critical for speeding deep learning, neural networks, and large data processing operations as AI workloads become more complicated and data-intensive. The need for AI server GPUs is being further fueled by the growth of edge computing, cloud computing, and AI-driven applications in industries like finance, healthcare, and the automotive industry. In order to satisfy the increasing computing demands of AI servers worldwide, major firms are concentrating on creating GPUs that are both more potent and energy-efficient.

View Full Report:

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AI SERVER GPU MARKET:

The market for AI server GPUs is expanding at a substantial rate because of SXM GPUs' superior performance capabilities and sophisticated designs that are suited for AI applications. Unmatched processing power and memory bandwidth are provided by the multi-GPU-capable NVIDIA SXM architecture, which is crucial for sophisticated AI applications like computer vision, natural language processing, and deep learning. SXM GPUs enhance AI model training and inference, making them a popular option in data centers and high-performance computing settings. They do this by providing increased throughput and better parallel processing. For businesses investing in AI infrastructure, their capacity to minimize latency and power consumption and scale well across numerous GPUs makes them very appealing.

PCIe GPUs, which provide flexibility and affordability that make them perfect for a variety of AI applications, are a major factor driving development in the AI Server GPU market. Because the PCIe interface is extensively used in servers, it makes it simple to integrate GPUs into pre-existing infrastructures, allowing businesses to upgrade their systems without having to completely rebuild them. Because of its plug-and-play nature and the accessibility of strong GPUs from well-known manufacturers like NVIDIA and AMD, businesses may effectively improve their AI processing capabilities. High-speed data transport is another feature that PCIe GPUs provide, and it's essential for processing big datasets in real-time AI applications like robotics, autonomous cars, and predictive analytics. PCIe GPUs are a vital component in expanding AI operations due to their extensive compatibility and versatility, which has a major

The rise of the AI Server GPU market is mostly due to data centers, which offer the infrastructure required for large-scale AI processing. The need for strong, GPU-accelerated data centers is growing as businesses and cloud service providers embrace AI-driven services more and more. enormous-scale data analysis, real-time inference, and effective AI model training are made possible by these facilities' sophisticated AI server GPUs, which are capable of handling very enormous parallel processing jobs. The increasing prevalence of AI-focused workloads in fields like cybersecurity, big data analytics, and autonomous systems is pressuring data centers to upgrade to GPUs with greater power to meet the demands of processing. The use of AI server GPUs is also being accelerated by the move towards edge computing and the requirement for low-latency AI computation.

One major driver propelling the growth of the AI Server GPU market is the growing acceptance of AI-driven applications across different sectors. AI is finding its way into a broad range of applications, including driverless cars, financial services, retail analytics, and healthcare diagnostics. Massive processing capacity is needed for these applications to handle and analyze big datasets, run intricate algorithms, and deliver real-time insights. AI server GPUs are crucial in fulfilling these needs because of their capacity to manage extremely large parallel processing jobs. The demand for strong GPUs is being further driven by the increasing volume and complexity of AI models, such as those found in deep learning and neural networks.

Buy Now:





AI SERVER GPU MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The market for AI Server GPUs is dominated by North America due to the region's concentration of top technological businesses, strong infrastructure for AI research and development, and broad use of AI across a range of sectors. Leading leaders in GPU innovation, including NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, are based in the United States in particular.

Growth in the market is mostly driven by the region's sophisticated data center infrastructure and strong demand for AI-based applications, such as cloud computing, driverless cars, and healthcare analytics. Furthermore, the need for high-performance AI server GPUs is being fueled by significant expenditures made in AI research by both government and commercial organizations. Continued growth is ensured by North America's robust ecosystem of established tech giants, research institutes, and AI startups.

Purchase Regional Regional Report:



Key Companies :



NVIDIA

AMD Intel

Purchase Chapters:



SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

-

The global AI Server market

is projected to reach USD 78810 Million by 2030 from an estimated USD 31720 Million in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2024 and 2030.

-

AI Server PCB market

was valued at USD 96 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 197.4 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

-

AI Server CPU and GPU Market

-

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Servers Market

-

AI Server Interconnect Chip Market

-

AI Inference Server Market

revenue was USD 10890 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 39360 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

-

AI Server Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) Market

-

AI Vulnerability Scanning market

was valued at USD 3121.56 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 7,574.30 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.52% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

-

AI Server Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market

-

AI Server APU Market

-

Generative AI Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website:



Blog:

Pinterest:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube: @valuatesreports6753

















Logo:



SOURCE Valuates Reports

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED