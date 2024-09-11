Perovskite Solar Cell Market To Hit $4,392.1 Million, Globally, By 2031 At 56.8% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The perovskite solar cell is estimated to be valued at US$ 188.4 Mn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 56.8% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Saule Technologies, FrontMaterials Co. Ltd., Xiamen Weihua Solar Co. Ltd., Fraunhofer ISE, Polyera Corporation, Solaronix SA, Dyesol, FlexLink Systems Inc., New Technologies Inc, Oxford Photovoltaics, Hanwha Q CELLS, CubicPV, EneCoat Technologies, Microquanta Semiconductor, Greatcell Energy, Oxford PV, P3C, Perovskia Solar AG Burlingame, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Perovskite Solar Cell Market Size to Grow from USD 188.4 Million in 2024 to USD 4,392.1 Million by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 56.8% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights . Perovskite solar cells are a promising form of thin film solar technology that can potentially compete with silicon-based solar panels. Perovskite solar cells have relatively high power conversion efficiency and low cost production .

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $188.4 million Estimated Value by 2031 $4,392.1 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 56.8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Structure, By Product Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Potential for Improvement in Efficiency

. Potential for Lower Cost Production Restraints & Challenges . Instability issues

. Lack of infrastructure for mass production

Market Trends :

The emergence of tandem solar cell technology is one of the key trends witnessed in the global perovskite solar cell market. Tandem solar cells that combine perovskite materials with other materials like silicon, Cadmium Telluride and organic materials have the potential to achieve conversion efficiencies above 30%. Several companies are actively focusing on developing commercially viable perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells. In addition, many organizations and research institutes across countries like China, Japan, UK and USA are working towards improving perovskite processing techniques like low-temperature spin coating and scalable deposition methods such as slot-die coating and inkjet printing to enable mass manufacturing of cost-effective perovskite modules. These ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing efficiency, stability and scalability of perovskite solar cell technology will significantly support the market growth over the forecast period.

Planar perovskite solar cells are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Planar cells have a simple structure that allows for scalable manufacturing using high-throughput processes such as slot-die coating and spray coating. This makes them an attractive technology for commercialization. Additionally, planar cells can achieve power conversion efficiencies comparable to mesoporous cells while offering benefits such as reduced cost and design flexibility. Key players are focusing their R&D efforts on improving the stability and efficiency of planar perovskite solar cells to drive their adoption in the market.

The flexible perovskite solar cells segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight, portable, and bendable solar panels for applications such as power generation at the edge in IoT devices, smart homes, and electric vehicles. Flexible perovskite cells can be manufactured via low-cost solution processing techniques on flexible plastic and metal foil substrates. Manufacturers are exploring the potential of flexible perovskite solar modules as an alternative to crystalline silicon modules for building integrated photovoltaics. The development of stable and highly efficient flexible perovskite solar technologies offers significant market opportunities.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global perovskite solar cell market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 56.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rapid technological advancements in perovskite material synthesis and device architecture.

On the basis of structure, planar perovskite solar cells segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 70% of the market share by 2031 due to their simple design and potential for scale-up using industry compatible processes.

On the basis of product type, the rigid segment currently dominates the market but flexible perovskite solar cells are gaining ground rapidly, driven by expanding applications in wearables, portable devices and building-integrated photovoltaics.

On the basis of end user, the aerospace segment is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period driven by the increasing integration of perovskite solar cells in CubeSats and satellites.

By region, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market through 2031, supported by strong government funding for research in the US and emergence of domestic solar panel manufacturers.

Some of the leading players operating in the perovskite solar cell market include Saule Technologies, FrontMaterials Co. Ltd., Xiamen Weihua Solar Co. Ltd., Fraunhofer ISE, Polyera Corporation, Solaronix SA, Dyesol, FlexLink Systems Inc. and New Energy Technologies Inc. These players are focusing on scaling up production capacities and advancing perovskite material properties to cater to the growing demand.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024, Solaires and XLYNX collaborated to build high efficiency perovskite solar cell.

In January 2024, RenShine Solar announced the completion of its 150MW perovskite PV tanden cell, with a predicted conversion efficiency of 27% and an energy yield of 24%.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Structure:



Planar perovskite solar cells Mesoporous perovskite solar cells

By Product Type:



Rigid Flexible

By End User:



Aerospace

Industrial automation

Consumer Electronics

Energy Others



By Region:



North America :



U.S. Canada

Latin America :



Brazil

Argentina

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe :



Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific :



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East :



GCC Countries

Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa :



South Africa

North Africa Central Africa



