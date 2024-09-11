Clear Blue Technologies To Provide Renewable Energy Solutions For Telecom Sites In Rural South Sudan And The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Clear Blue Technologies to implement solutions, bringing sustainable power to rural, off-grid telecommunications sites in South Sudan and the DRC.



Hybrid renewable energy-battery systems will ensure market-leading 99.97% uptime for Clear Blue's partners, enabling wireless connectivity for underserved communities. Modular and decentralized energy systems from Clear Blue Technologies will drive the expansion of critical telecom infrastructure in both nations.



TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA:0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF) , a leader in Smart Power, announces that it has entered into an agreement to provide 100% renewable energy solutions for rural telecommunications sites in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This initiative aims to bring wireless connectivity to underserved and off-grid communities by powering telecom infrastructure with renewable energy. The decentralized energy systems will be pivotal in enabling digital communication in areas where traditional energy sources are either unreliable or unavailable.

Rik Wuts, Head of Telecom Solutions at CrossBoundary Energy, said“Digital infrastructure is a cornerstone of economic growth and an essential enabler of social progress in communities across the continent. Powering this infrastructure with renewable energy enables increased connectivity in underserved markets. This agreement with iSAT Africa reflects our confidence in providing reliable, cost-effective energy in the most remote and challenging locations desperate for connectivity and we look forward to expanding our collaboration rapidly.”

Rakesh Kukreja, CEO at iSAT Africa, said,“Our mission, to offer Network as a Service to Mobile Operators that enables them to expand their network coverage to greenfield locations, is made possible through secure, reliable energy solutions. We are thrilled to be partnering with CrossBoundary Energy, whose involvement will allow us to roll out infrastructure to markets that will benefit greatly from better connectivity to bridge the digital divide.”

Miriam Tuerk, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Clear Blue Technologies, said,“Our mission is to provide stable, scalable renewable energy solutions in areas that lack connectivity, so we are fully aligned to this project. Both iSAT and CrossBoundary Energy are key partners in enabling the rollout of smart energy technology to benefit these communities."

About CrossBoundary Energy

CrossBoundary Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of distributed renewable energy solutions for businesses, providing cheaper and cleaner energy through power purchase and lease agreements. CrossBoundary Energy is currently delivering a portfolio of over $470 million of renewable energy and storage assets for clients including Unilever, Diageo, Rio Tinto, Heineken, and AB InBev, and was recognized by Africa Solar Industry Association as“Solar Company of the Year” in 2022. CrossBoundary Energy is a member company of the CrossBoundary Group, a mission-driven investment firm founded in 2011 and committed to unlocking the power of capital for sustainable growth and strong returns in underserved markets. Learn more at .

About iSAT Africa

iSAT Africa is an integrated communications services provider specializing in Network as a Service (NaaS), Backhaul as a Service, and Energy as a Service. These services are transforming the connectivity landscape in Africa by offering scalable, cost-effective solutions that bridge the digital divide. iSAT Africa's NaaS model leverages cutting-edge technology and a flexible financial framework, enabling seamless network deployment across both urban and rural areas without the need for upfront investments. With support for LTE, 5G, and high-speed satellite services, NaaS enhances communication and operational efficiency even in the most underserved regions. All services are powered by renewable energy, promoting environmental sustainability while making telecom sites commercially viable.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the leader in Smart Power, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed,“wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue is working with its customers“On the Road to Zero Diesel”. Only through massive cloud, data, predictive analytics and AI, can Telecom customers wean themselves off of dirty fuel generators. Clear Blue's leading technology helps its customers achieve their Netzero objectives. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 45 countries, including across Africa, the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF) .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Clear Blue

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO

+1 416 433 3952

...

/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

+1 437 836 9669

...

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Clear Blue's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, the future phases of the project or future value of this project for any mentioned parties.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or“U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.