Restb.ai's advanced reaches 151,500 new members through these MLSs, bringing the total number of MLS members with access to its AI-enabled tools in the U.S. to 720,000 – reaching more than half of the Realtors in America.

“These MLSs as technology leaders in real estate are demonstrating their commitment to providing innovative solutions to help their members better serve their clients,” said Dominik Pogorzelski, General Manager MLS. "This new tech they are deploying will help sellers sell homes faster and help buyers better find the home that matches their personal needs, wants and desires," he added.

Pogorzelski said that“hundreds of thousands of real estate agents and brokers can now leverage the magic of Restb.ai computer vision to create richer and more complete property listings.”

The MLS making Restb.ai technology available to agents and brokers include:

NTREIS (North Texas Real Estate Information Systems) : One of the largest MLSs in the United States, NTREIS provides information management services to approximately 52,000 MLS subscribers of its 15 Shareholder Realtor Associations, including over 6,000 real estate offices throughout North Texas, including the Dallas Fort Worth Metropolitan Area as well as Northwest Louisiana.

OneKey MLS : OneKey® MLS is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving 45,000+ real estate professionals and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS provides reliable property listing data, invaluable market insights, and an extensive suite of innovative industry tools and services.

MLSOK (Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors) : MLSOK serves 8,600 real estate professionals in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas.

Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR) : With a legacy of nearly 60 years, NABOR is a local Realtor board serving over 8,500 real estate professionals in the Naples, Florida community.

Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona (MLSSAZ) : A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tucson Association of Realtor, MLSSAZ is a reliable, cooperative real estate database of listing and sale information in Southern Arizona, serving over 6,500 real estate professionals.

State-wide MLS (Rhode Island) : Formed in 1972 and now serving over 6,000 customers, State-Wide MLS has the distinction of being one of the earliest regional multiple listing services in operation and only one of two MLSs in the country owned and operated by a state Realtor Association.

CCMLS (Coastal Carolinas Multiple Listing Service) : Formed in 2022, CCMLS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors, serving more than 5,000 MLS subscribers.

MAAR (Memphis Area Association of Realtors) : The MAAR MLS, established in 1954, serves the greater Memphis area, serving 4,500 members.

Pikes Peak Association of Realtors : The Pikes Peak Association of Realtors provides the Pikes Peak Multiple Listing Service (PPMLS), serving 4,000 members in the Colorado Springs area and surrounding Pikes Peak region.

Baldwin County Association of Realtors : The source for real estate as the local association and MLS for over 3,000 Realtors in Baldwin County in South Alabama.

Realtors of South Central Kansas (RSCK) : The largest REALTOR Association in the state of Kansas with more than 2,400 members, serving the South Central Kansas area for more than 100 years.

Victoria Real Estate Board (VREB) : An association of approximately 1,600 Realtors who work and live in the communities of Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands, in BC, Canada.

Bonita Springs-Estero Association of Realtors : A local trade organization of over 1,000 Realtor and more than 160 Affiliated industry members, serving the communities of Bonita Springs and Estero in Southwest Florida.

Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) : A not-for-profit, member-based association with over 1,000 Realtor who live and work in communities from the top of the Malahat to the northern tip of Vancouver Island, BC, Canada.

Summit MLS : Summit MLS, operated by Altitude Realtors (formerly Summit Realtors), serves nearly 1,000 members throughout Summit County, Colorado, and surrounding areas, including Park and Lake Counties.

Lake Superior Area Realtors (LSAR) : Created from a 2017 merger between the Duluth and Superior Area Associations of Realtors, LSAR provides services to its nearly 900 members that include a multiple listing service and traces its roots to 1906 as a founding member of the National Association of Realtors.

Tuolumne County Association of Realtors : The real estate resource for Tuolumne and Northern Mariposa Counties in California, TCAR provides MLS access to its over 500 members.

Restb.ai offers advanced generative AI and computer vision software solutions for the MLS industry, integrated into all leading MLS technology providers, and powers many of the leading standalone MLS technology systems.

“MLSs are among the first to bring practical and valuable AI-powered solutions in mass to real estate professionals,” said Nathan Brannen , Chief Product Officer at adding,“By deploying these cutting-edge solutions, they are elevating industry efficiency. And this is just the early stages of AI with more exciting – and valuable improvements – to come.”

