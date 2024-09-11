(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gastric Cancer (2024 Edition): Analysis By Indication (Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors), By Therapy, By Drug Class, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gastric Cancer market showcased growth at a CAGR of 10.27% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 6.73 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 14.48 Billion in 2030.

Gastric cancer ranks as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization. Annually, approximately 1 million new cases are diagnosed, and over 766,000 deaths occur worldwide. The prevalence and mortality rates of gastric cancer vary significantly across regions, with Eastern Asia experiencing the highest rates, followed by Eastern Europe and Central Asia. In contrast, North America, Western Europe, and Australasia report the lowest rates.

The aging population is a key risk factor for gastric cancer. As individuals age, the stomach lining becomes more vulnerable to changes that can lead to cancer. Additionally, older adults are more likely to suffer from chronic conditions such as atrophic gastritis, which causes the stomach lining to thin and become inflamed. The increasing elderly population in developed countries and rising life expectancy globally are significant drivers of the gastric cancer market.

Moreover, rising public awareness, advancements in diagnostics and treatments (including minimally invasive surgery and targeted therapies), and economic growth in some regions are further propelling market expansion.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Gastric Cancer Market by Value ( USD Billion).

The report analyses the Gastric Cancer Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The report presents the analysis of Gastric Cancer Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Gastric Cancer Market By Indication (Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors)

The report analyses the Gastric Cancer Market By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, and Radiation Therapy and Surgery, and Target Therapies).

The report analyses the Gastric Cancer Market By Drug Class (PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors, HER2 Antagonists, VEGFR2 Antagonists and Other Drug Classes).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Indication, By Therapy and By Drug Class.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Patient Education and Awareness Programs Affordable Treatment Options

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Gastric Cancer Market

