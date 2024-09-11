Immersive Entertainment Market Report 2024-2030: Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, Gaming, Live Events Size, Share & Trends Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immersive Entertainment Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality), Application (Gaming, Live Events), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immersive entertainment market size is expected to reach USD 426.77 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2024 to 2030

The primary driver propelling the growth of the market is the widespread adoption of immersive technology in a wide range of entertainment industries, including gaming, movies, music, sports, and live events. The widespread application enhances immersive entertainment's attractiveness and its audience base, which is anticipated to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

The widespread application of immersive technologies across the entertainment industry is expected further to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the trend of virtual tourism is expanding, enabling users to explore destinations through virtual reality. The ongoing emergence of these trends focuses on the dynamic and continually evolving nature of immersive technologies across the entertainment spectrum. This signifies a broader movement within the market, where the incorporation of virtual tourism reflects a growing inclination for diverse and engaging immersive experiences, reshaping the way audiences interact with entertainment offerings.

The application of immersive technologies to enhance live performances and events is one of the major trends fueling the immersive entertainment sector. The market is experiencing growth by a wide range of live entertainment events, virtual concerts, and theater experiences which employ virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to create engaging and interactive experiences for the audience

Launching new products and services is one of the main strategies used by companies to increase their market share in the immersive entertainment sector Several companies operating in the market are focused on expanding their market presence to cater to the larger customer base and to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

For instance, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is actively engaged in partnerships to promote mixed reality experiences. In December 2023, Meta partnered with Telefonica to enhance mixed reality experiences for elderly individuals, showcasing its commitment to immersive technologies and expanding its market reach through strategic collaborations.

Immersive Entertainment Market Report Highlights



Based on the technology type segment, the virtual reality (VR) segment dominated the market in 2023. The combination of increasing adoption, technological advancements, diverse applications, competitive advantage, and consumer demand has propelled the virtual reality (VR) segment

Based on the application segment, the gaming segment dominated the market in 2023. The growth in the segment is attributed to its widespread popularity, technological advancements, diverse content offerings, high levels of engagement, strong community building initiatives, and enhanced cross-platform accessibility

Based on the region, North America dominated the market in 2023, owing to technological advancements, a strong ecosystem, consumer demand, and strategic partnerships by companies in North America In December 2023, Sony Pictures Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, launched Wonderverse, an innovative immersive entertainment destination in Oak Brook, Chicago. This innovative space transports visitors beyond the confines of the screen, immersing them in fantastical realms inspired by beloved films, television series, and video games like Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Uncharted, and Zombieland.

Company Profiles: Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, Recent Developments



Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

HTC Corporation

Barco NV

Magic Leap Inc

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Apple Inc

Sony Group Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Unity Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Immersive Entertainment Market Snapshot

2.2. Immersive Entertainment Market- Segment Snapshot (1/2)

2.3. Immersive Entertainment Market- Segment Snapshot (2/2)

2.4. Immersive Entertainment Market- Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Immersive Entertainment Market - Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Rising Application of Immersive Technologies in the Media and Entertainment Industry

3.3.1.2. Growing Adoption and Advancements in AR, VR, and MR Technologies

3.3.1.3. Increased Demand for Interactive and Immersive Content

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. High Device Cost and Discomfort Due to Spatial Issues and Other Ailments

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. Macroeconomic Analysis

3.5. Immersive Entertainment Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.6. Immersive Entertainment Market - Technology Trends

Chapter 4. Immersive Entertainment Market: Technology Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Immersive Entertainment Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology (USD Million)

4.2.1. Virtual Reality (VR)

4.2.2. Augmented Reality (AR)

4.2.3. Mixed Reality (MR)

4.2.4. Others

Chapter 5. Immersive Entertainment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Immersive Entertainment Market Estimates & Forecast, by Location (USD Million)

5.2.1. Gaming

5.2.2. Live Events

5.2.3. Museum and Cultural Experiences

5.2.4. Music and Concerts

5.2.5. Sports

5.2.6. Arcade Studios

5.2.7. Immersive Theater

5.2.8. Others

Chapter 6. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Immersive Entertainment Market by Region, 2023 & 2030

6.2. North America

6.2.1. North America Immersive Entertainment Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2. U.S.

6.2.3. Canada

6.2.4. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Europe Immersive Entertainment Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2. U.K.

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.4. France

6.3.5. Italy

6.3.6. Spain

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Asia-Pacific Immersive Entertainment Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2. China

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. India

6.4.5. South Korea

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Latin America Immersive Entertainment Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6.6.1. MEA Immersive Entertainment Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Saudi Arabia

6.6.3. South Africa

Chapter 7. Immersive Entertainment Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Market Positioning

7.7. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

7.8. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.9. Strategy Mapping

7.9.1. Partnerships

7.9.2. New Product Launches

7.9.3. Merger & Acquisition

7.9.4. Expansion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900