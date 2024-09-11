Compulink And Quantum AI Health Partner To Launch AI-Powered Ambient Medical Scribe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Wilson, Founder and CEO at CompulinkNEWBURY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Compulink Healthcare Solutions , a leading provider of single database all-in-one EHR and practice management systems for specialty practices, and Quantum AI Health, a pioneer in AI-powered healthcare solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a groundbreaking AI-powered Ambient Medical Scribe. This innovative technology significantly reduces the time spent on data entry tasks for medical notes, allowing providers to focus on providing high-quality patient care.Quantum AI Health's Ambient Scribe leverages advanced Generative Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to automatically listen to the physician and patient during consultations. It then generates comprehensive medical progress notes and accurate ICD-10 billing codes within seconds of the exam's conclusion. This eliminates the need for physicians to spend hours after their workday entering data into EHR systems."As a company that has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation, we are excited to partner with Quantum AI Health to bring this AI-powered technology to market,” said Link Wilson, Founder and CEO at Compulink.“This partnership marks a significant advancement in the healthcare industry, offering providers another powerful tool option to streamline their workflows and deliver exceptional patient care. This solution aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our clients with the latest technology so providers can choose what works best for them and their practice to increase the efficiency of their practice."By automating mundane data entry tasks, Quantum AI Health's Ambient Scribe can save providers up to 3 hours of documentation time per day. Other benefits include:.Reduced provider burnout and improved job satisfaction..Increased provider productivity by 20%..Increased billable revenue as providers are able to see more patients..Enhanced patient satisfaction as providers are able to devote more attention to patient care.“We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Compulink to launch our AI Ambient Scribe to their client base of healthcare professionals,” said Dean Weber, Founder and CEO at Quantum AI Health.“Our AI Ambient Scribe integrated with Compulink is a powerful Generative AI (GenAI) solution for healthcare professionals across Compulink's specialty practices. It automatically generates highly accurate medical documentation within seconds after the exam is complete using our advanced GenAI technology to streamline and optimize healthcare and improve patient access to providers with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.”Quantum AI Health's Ambient Scribe is compatible with both in-office and telehealth consultations and seamlessly integrates with existing Compulink software. The user-friendly mobile app allows physicians to use the Scribe on their smartphones, ensuring easy access and convenience.Quantum AI Health's Ambient Scribe will be showcased at Vision Expo West, September 18-21, 2024 in Las Vegas. Attendees can experience the power of this AI technology firsthand at Compulink's booth F10039.About Compulink Healthcare SolutionsCompulink's Advantage SMART PracticeTM all-in-one EHR and practice management solution has empowered specialty medical practices to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and simplify the delivery of high-quality patient care. Powered by intelligent workflow automation technology and fully workflow customizable, Compulink is used by more than 26,000 providers in 4700 locations, 80 ambulatory surgical centers, and 20 colleges and universities. Compulink offers comprehensive EHR solutions for dermatology, behavioral health, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, optometry, orthopaedics, otolaryngology, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry, and urology. Compulink also offers the industry's first true single database multi-specialty ambulatory solution. For more information, visit compulinkadvantage . Connect with Compulink via its Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.About Quantum AI HealthQuantum AI Health, with its San Diego-based team of entrepreneurs and physicians, is at the forefront of revolutionizing the healthcare sector with Generative AI (GenAI) solutions. Our team's deep domain experience in artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, and conversational voice-AI uniquely positions us to tackle real-world healthcare problems. For more information, visit quantumai.

