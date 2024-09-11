Springboard Enterprises Announces Inaugural 2024 Healthcare And Technology Accelerator Program Cohort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 2024 Accelerator Program Features Nine Women Driving Transformational Solutions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Springboard Enterprises , a leader in fostering women-led innovation, is proud to announce its 2024 Healthcare and Cohort. The nine selected companies, led by innovative female founders, are addressing key areas in healthcare such as cancer diagnostics, antimicrobial resistance, and at-home diagnostics, each contributing solutions to improve patient care and outcomes.These companies will participate in Springboard's Healthcare and Technology accelerator program with an intensive bootcamp and a series of expert-led workshops designed to accelerate the participating companies' growth. Springboard Enterprises' accelerator programs provide access to a dynamic network of strategic advisors and experts, helping founders drive innovation and navigate the next phase of their journey.Digital Health funding has seen a notable rebound in the first half of 2024, with $12.4 billion invested across 719 deals - a 5% increase compared to 2023. This growth has been driven by advancements in AI in healthcare, health management, and medical diagnostics. Key trends include a surge in mega deals and strong M&A activity, particularly in the U.S., demonstrating resilience in the market despite broader economic challenges1 .“We are thrilled to introduce our 2024 Healthcare and Technology Cohort, a group of dynamic entrepreneurs who will make an impact in the healthcare industry. These companies bring innovative solutions to some of the most pressing health challenges, from cancer diagnostics to combating antimicrobial resistance. By pairing them with our experienced advisors and providing access to our extensive network, we are ensuring these innovators have the tools they need to drive meaningful change in the healthcare ecosystem.”Julie Silverstein - Acting CEO, Springboard EnterprisesThe nine companies selected for the 2024 cohort are:1. Jean Pham, Co-Founder & CEO, CellensCellens is bringing clarity and precision to non-invasive cancer diagnostics through the combination of mechanobiology and machine learning, creating a powerful tool to aid in early detection.2. Cheri Ackerman, Co-Founder & CEO, Concerto BiosciencesConcerto Biosciences uncovers the complexities of microbial ecosystems, providing insights that fuel microbial product discovery for healthcare applications.3. Julie B. Kennedy, Co-Founder & CEO, RubyWellRubyWell is an intelligent, automated guide that helps family caregivers regain financial stability by continuously discovering and delivering new savings, benefits, and compensation opportunities.4. Amanda Burkardt, CEO, PhiogenPhiogen is developing the next generation of antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and treat hard-to-manage infections.5. Pahini Pandya, Founder & CEO, Panakeia Technology LimitedPanakeia's AI platform delivers molecular biomarker information directly from H&E tissue images in minutes, offering life-saving benefits to cancer patients by speeding up diagnostic timelines.6. Martha Sklavos, PhD, Founder & CEO, Aloe TherapeuticsAloe Therapeutics harnesses the power of the immune response from transplant rejection to boost the effectiveness of checkpoint immunotherapy for patients with difficult-to-treat solid tumors.7. Amy Urban, DMD, Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Urban InnovationsUrban Innovations is a women-owned medical device company focused on improving sleep quality through non-pharmacological solutions.8. Nathalya Mamane, Founder & CEO, RT MicroDxRT MicroDx offers accurate, accessible, at-home diagnostics using saliva-based DNA amplification technology to detect bacterial and viral pathogens, starting with Strep A.9. Adrianna Cantu, Founder & CEO, RevealixRevealix provides a mobile smart foot health platform using thermography and risk screening software to prevent diabetic foot complications, particularly benefiting rural and underserved areas.

