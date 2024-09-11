La Jolla Plastic Surgeon Recognized Among 'America's Best Plastic Surgeons' In 2024 By Newsweek® Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Scott Miller was included in the annual compilation of"America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2024," published in Newsweek® magazine.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The demand for aesthetic plastic surgery has grown exponentially in the last few decades. According to intelligence database Statista, the average number of cosmetic procedures performed per year has more than doubled since 1997. With the plethora of plastic surgery providers available, it's more critical than ever for patients interested in cosmetic enhancement to entrust their goals with an experienced and highly qualified aesthetic plastic surgeon. While selecting a provider can be difficult, consumers can narrow down their options by consulting Statista's annual ranking of“America's Best Plastic Surgeons.” This roster details a collection of the most recommended doctors across five types of procedures - breast augmentation , liposuction , facelift, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery - by plastic surgery experts. Published in Newsweek® magazine, Statista's rankings of“America's Best Plastic Surgeons” for 2024 includes La Jolla-based board-certified plastic surgeon Scott Miller, MD, FACS.In its fourth annual compilation, Statista assesses providers across the top 20 states with the highest plastic surgery demand. Based on a combination of board certification status, quality of care, and nomination by plastic surgery experts, the evaluation identifies the top-recommended plastic surgeons in America. While patients seeking plastic surgery services should not review the list in isolation, the evaluation can help guide patients make a fully informed and well-educated decision regarding their choice of plastic surgeon.As a longtime provider of advanced plastic surgery and non-surgical services in San Diego, Dr. Miller is honored to be distinguished as an elite plastic surgeon by Statista and Newsweek®. With the wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatment options available at Miller Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Miller takes great pride in helping men and women achieve greater confidence through personalized services tailored to their needs.About Scott Miller, MD, FACSDr. Scott Miller is a La Jolla-based board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic facial plastic surgery, breast enhancement, and body contouring procedures. As a prominent plastic surgeon in San Diego, Dr. Miller has been included in Castle Connolly's Top Doctors® list for 20 years in a row. His training includes a prestigious fellowship in aesthetic surgery under Dr. Bruce F. Connell, a world-renowned facelift surgeon. On top of being a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Miller also belongs to a myriad of other national professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society, and the American Medical Association (AMA), among others. He is heavily involved in research and has authored numerous articles for peer-reviewed academic journals and publications. Dr. Miller is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Miller, visit millercosmeticsurgery and facebook/millercosmeticsurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Dr. Scott R. MillerScripps Medical Office Building9834 Genesee AvenueSuite 210La Jolla, CA 92037Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044

