Clouddefense.AI Is Back With A New Edition Of Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Abhi Arora, COO of CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an ongoing effort to forefront the conversation around cloud security, CloudDefense is bringing a new edition of Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays, set to take place on Thursday, September 19th, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM PDT at Hacker Dojo in Mountain View, CA. This monthly event offers a prime opportunity for professionals in the cloud security field to network, gain insights from industry experts, and stay updated on the latest trends in cloud security.The event will feature three distinguished speakers: Rishi Bhargava, Co-Founder at Descope, Saran Makam, Head of Security at Poshmark, and Abhay Bhargav, Founder and Chief Research Officer at AppSecEngineer. Rishi Bhargava will deliver a presentation on“MFA Protection for Phishing - Not all MFA is Created Equal,” addressing the strengths and limitations of different MFA approaches in preventing phishing attacks.Following this, Saran Makam will discuss "Threat Modeling for AI to Identify Existing and Emerging Threats," delving into threat modeling strategies for AI systems. Finally, Abhay Bhargav will present“Secure by Design: Across the Stack,” highlighting the principles and best practices for building security into every layer of the tech stack.The event will kick off at 5:30 PM with mingling, accompanied by food and drinks. At 5:50 PM,a welcome message will be delivered by key members of the Team, including Anshu Bansal CEO of CloudDefense, Karthikeyan M, VP of Engineering at Titaniam, and Suman Sharma, CTO of Procyon. Rishi Bhargava's talk will begin at 6:00 PM, followed by Saran Makam's session at 6:25 PM and Abhay Bhargav's presentation at 6:50 PM. The event will conclude at 7:15 PM with closing remarks and final thoughts from the speakers and CloudDefense leadership.Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays is an ongoing monthly event organized by CloudDefense, dedicated to creating opportunities for continuous learning and professional growth within the cloud security sector. The events are designed to be both informative and engaging, providing valuable insights and networking opportunities for attendees.Take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to expand your knowledge of cloud security and connect with like-minded professionals.Join CloudDefense in its mission to empower the tech community with the knowledge and tools necessary for securing digital futures.For more information and to RSVP, please visit here .About CloudDefense:CloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive Hacker's ViewTM technology – CloudDefense ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here ...

Emily Thompson

CloudDefense

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.