BJP Pokes Fun At Kharge's 'They Would Be In Jail' Jibe, Slams Rahul-Ilhan Omar Meet

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Wednesday poked fun at President Mallikarjun Kharge over "they would have been in jail" remark, an apparent reference to the BJP, and also voiced strong concerns over Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sharing the stage with 'anti-India' forces, during his US visit.

Gourav Vallabh, speaking to IANS, derided the Congress President for making "hollow claims" and also advised him to drop his speech writers, claiming that they were putting him on the backfoot with gaffes.

The Congress chief, while addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday, said that if Congress managed to get 20 more seats, they (BJP) would have been put behind bars.

"They (BJP) claimed to cross the 400 mark, where is your 400 paar? You are only on 240 seats. If we had got 20 more seats, all these people would have been in jail," Kharge said at the Anantnag rally, seeking to drum up support for the party in ensuing elections.

Responding to Kharge's assertions, Gourav Vallabh said that the Congress chief must realise his stature in politics and it's time that he understands how his speech writers were 'befooling' him with their ambiguous and inarticulate statements.

"Even if you got 20 more seats, your tally would have reached 119 seats. You must stop day-dreaming and start living in reality," Vallabh retorted.

The BJP spokesperson also slammed Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Ilhan Omar, a noted anti-India baiter and pro-Pakistani US lawmaker, and demanded that the Congress leader reveals what transpired in their conversation.

"He goes to clandestinely meet the Chinese Communist party. Now, he is meeting Ilhan Omar. He must brief the media about what toolkit they talked about. If there was no talk of anti-India toolkit, then what was the need to meet someone with an anti-India stance?" questioned Vallabh.

The BJP leader further said that aligning with anti-India forces was one of the gravest offences by a person who stands to hold a Constitutional post.