Israeli Army Helicopter Crashes In Gaza, Killing Two Soldiers

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Sep 11 (IANS) Two Israeli were killed when a military helicopter crashed in the Rafah area, southern Gaza Strip, during an overnight mission, Israel's said on Wednesday.

The Black Hawk helicopter from the Israeli Air Force was evacuating an soldier to a hospital for medical when it crashed. Seven other soldiers were injured and were subsequently evacuated for medical care, according to the army's statement.

"An initial inquiry indicates that the crash was not due to enemy action," said the statement. The cause of the incident is under further investigation by a committee appointed by Air Force Commander Tomer Bar, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that the Air Force's operational activities remain unaffected.