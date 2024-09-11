Cambodia Sees Fuel Price Decline

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Sep 11 (IANS) Cambodia has recorded a drop in the retail prices of and diesel over the last 30 days, the of Commerce said on Wednesday.

At stations on Wednesday, regular gasoline costs 3,900 riel (0.96 US dollars) per liter, while diesel costs 3,750 riel (0.92 US dollars) per liter, reflecting declines of 4.87 per cent and 6.35 per cent, respectively, over the past 30 days, according to the Ministry.

Cambodia currently relies entirely on the imports of diesel and oils as its seabed's oil reserves have not been tapped yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country's demand for oil products in Cambodia may increase to 4.8 million tonnes in 2030, up from 2.8 million tonnes in 2020, according to Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy.