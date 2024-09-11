Everwind Registers Environmental Assessment For Green Fuels Project On The Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland & Labrador

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marystown, Newfoundland & Labrador, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverWind Fuels ("EverWind"), North America's leading developer of green hydrogen projects, is proud to register its Environmental Assessment (“EA”) for the Burin Peninsula Green Fuels Project (the“Project”) with the Department of Environment and Climate Change of the of Newfoundland & Labrador.

The Project will generate green hydrogen using carbon-free electricity from 10 gigawatts (“GW”) of onshore wind and 2.5 GW of solar across the Burin Peninsula. Final project design and infrastructure layouts are subject to further wind and solar resource assessments, environmental studies, and public consultation.

Since March 2022, EverWind has focused on critical pre-construction activities, including the installation of significant wind and solar measurement equipment, collection of environmental data (bird and wildlife monitoring), and studying unique engineering challenges resulting from extreme wind speeds.

"Registering the EA represents a significant step forward in our development on the Burin Peninsula, progressed in partnership with the local communities, as well as our commitment to sustainable development and a sustainable future for us all." said Trent Vichie, CEO of EverWind Fuels.“It is our goal to ensure our work on the Burin Peninsula complements lifestyles, so communities can continue to enjoy activities on the peninsula, like hunting, fishing, and ATVing” added Vichie.

Wind farms are being considered in three areas, identified as the Lower, Mid, and Upper Burin Peninsula (“LBP”,“MBP” and“UBP”). EverWind's proposed industrial facility, which will produce green hydrogen and green hydrogen derived green fuels (ammonia) will be located approximately 7 km northeast of the Town of Marystown. Construction of the LBP wind farm, solar farm and industrial facility is anticipated to commence in 2026 subject to EA release and approval from the Province.

The Burin Peninsula Project is one of the largest investments in the Province's history, with an estimated C$16 billion in capital and the creation of approximately 5,500 jobs during construction and an additional 500-750 jobs during operation associated with the LBP, solar farm and industrial facility alone.

Matt Borys, VP Corporate Development of EverWind Fuels commented,“This will play a crucial role in retaining families on the Burin Peninsula, contributing to the region's economic stability and social well-being. By providing substantial job opportunities and fostering local development, it will support vibrant, healthy communities, allowing residents to thrive in their own hometowns.”

EverWind anticipates submission of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) by late 2025, following the regulatory process outlined by the Department of Environment and Climate Change.“Completing the required environmental and socioeconomic studies as part of an EIS submission is a critical step in this process, as it is essential in order to avoid, minimize, mitigate and manage any potential impacts and address community concerns” said Vichie. Both the EA registration and EIS submission documents will be publicly available, to ensure residents and stakeholders have access to clear, factual, information as the Project develops.

As part of the EA registration, EverWind remains committed to continued engagement with communities across the Burin Peninsula, having already completed over 50 information sessions since 2022. In addition, EverWind is dedicated to ongoing collaboration with Indigenous communities and organizations by engaging in thorough consultation and providing a comprehensive partnership throughout project development.

EverWind's regional office is located at 215-217 Ville Marie Drive in Marystown, where community members are encouraged to visit, share insights, and learn more about the Project. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, and on Fridays by appointment only.

About EverWind

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer, currently developing of a pipeline of 15GW of renewables across Atlantic Canada, and the first in North America to complete FEED engineering for a large-scale green hydrogen production facility. EverWind is developing one of the world's largest green fuels projects on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project will be critical in delivering the scale and competitive wind resource required to support the green energy transition ambitions of some of the largest industrial companies in the world. EverWind has collected over 18 months of environmental data and is executing the largest wind measurement campaign in the Province. EverWind continues to engage with communities and stakeholders on the Burin Peninsula and work closely with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to ensure the economic, social and environmental prosperity of the region for generations to come.

EverWind is also concurrently developing a sister green fuels project at Point Tupper in Nova Scotia. The Point Tupper Project received the first Environmental Approval in North America for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is significantly advanced in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen and green ammonia. EverWind owns and operates the Point Tupper Transshipment Terminal, which is the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America, with world class access to rail, roads, and pipelines. Our safety-first culture, evidenced through 19 years without a lost time injury, reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce.

EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and a former Blackstone Partner. EverWind's development team consists of over 20 members who have previously held senior positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, engineering, and utility companies. EverWind is supported by a local team of Newfoundland & Labrador based partners including Strum Consulting, ICI Innovations, Caron Hawco Group, Angler Solutions, Eunoia Consulting, McInnes Cooper, Robot Interactive and Edwards & Associates.

