Glomensio Launches Firefly Gen 2: The Smart Home Device That Flashes Red And Blue To Help First Responders

Gaurav Batta (right) and Drew Timler (left), co-founders of Glomensio, launch the Firefly Gen 2 smart home address number with emergency features.





Glomensio, a forward-thinking tech startup, introduces the latest version of its flagship product, Firefly Gen 2-a smart home device designed to enhance emergency response and home safety. This device addresses a critical issue often overlooked: the visibility of house numbers, particularly in emergencies where every second counts.

A Journey of Passion and Innovation

Glomensio was founded in 2021 by two visionaries, Gaurav Batta and Drew Timler, whose diverse backgrounds in mechanical engineering and healthcare have driven them to create a product with exceptional impact. Gaurav, originally from India, brought his lifelong passion for invention and engineering to the U.S. in 2012. He pursued mechanical engineering at Arizona State University (ASU), where he met Drew, a U.S. Air Force veteran turned ICU nurse. Despite their different paths, both bonded over a common goal: to create something meaningful that could make a difference.

Their journey from concept to reality wasn't without challenges. Gaurav left his higher studies in 2021 to focus entirely on Glomensio and sacrificed over two years without a salary, while Drew balanced his nursing career with his newfound role as an entrepreneur. Together, they built Glomensio with a clear mission: to save lives through innovative technology.

The Firefly as a Tool for Saving Lives

The Glomensio Firefly is not just another smart home device; it's a life-saving tool. Designed to improve the visibility of house numbers, especially during emergencies, Firefly uses advanced distress monitoring technology to ensure that homes can be quickly identified by first responders. When 9-1-1 is dialed, the numbers on the device automatically flash red and blue, guiding emergency services to the correct address faster. This feature is crucial in situations where every second can make the difference between life and death.

In addition to its emergency response capabilities, Firefly flashes green for delivery drivers, rideshare services, assisting anyone trying to locate a home quickly, reducing the frustration and time lost due to poorly visible house numbers.

Driving Innovation Through Collaboration

The idea for Firefly stemmed from Gaurav and Drew's shared experiences and insights, as houses have poor visibility across US, especially at night. While houses have increasingly adopted smart technologies from cameras to smart locks, to smartblinds and smart birdfeeders, the house number has stood largely unchanged and arguably deficient. With steadfast desire to revolutionize how America identifies a home, Gaurav set out to make the house number into world's smartest smart home device. Gaurav reimagined the house number to be a distress beacon outside every house, in the same vein as fire alarms, seatbelts and airbags have had a profound impact. Drew's unique background as both an ICU nurse and a former first responder informed the design of the Firefly, ensuring it met the practical needs of emergencies. Drew's diverse past experiences and entrepreneurial spirit have been vital in driving the development of innovations in Glomensio Firefly, while Gaurav's engineering expertise turned the concept into a reality. The device's modular design allows for easy installation, ensuring that it's accessible to everyone, regardless of technical skill.

Gaurav and Drew have also explored other potential innovations, from medical devices to military equipment, but they chose to focus on solving a simple yet critical problem that affects millions of people. The result is a product that not only enhances convenience but also contributes to community safety.

Availability and Future Plans

The Glomensio Firefly is now available for purchase, marking the beginning of a new era in smart home technology. Glomensio is offering free installation on Pre-Orders and the first 100 customers are guaranteed to receive their orders by Christmas 2024. As the company continues to refine and expand Firefly's capabilities, it remains committed to its mission of making a meaningful impact on home safety and emergency response.

For more information about Glomensio and the Firefly, visit .







The Glomensio Firefly Gen 2 smart home numbers flash red & blue during 911 calls, green during rideshare or food delivery requests, and ensure your house number is visible day or night.











Glomensio is manufacturing a small batch of units locally, and providing free installation before Christmas for few early customers.





