The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Its Newest Member

Bill Andrews, Certified Fiduciary®

The Fiduciary Advisor Welcomes Bill Andrews as its Newest Member

RIDGEFIELD, WA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: The Fiduciary Advisor Network8604 Cliff Cameron Dr. STE 187, Charlotte, NC 28269The Fiduciary Advisor Network proudly announces the addition of a distinguished new advisor, Bill Andrews, Owner and Operator of WSA Financial. This partnership not only strengthens the network's capacity of esteemed advisors, but also promises significant benefits for the Ridgefield community.Bill Andrews has nearly four decades of experience in the insurance, banking, and brokerage industries, counseling thousands of individuals and families on personal and business finances. His clients, many of whom are retiring and relocating closer to family or pursuing lifelong dreams, now span 17 states. Throughout his career, Bill has been recognized as a top representative for various nationally ranked firms, demonstrating his dedication to client service and success. Since 1995, he has managed his own retirement planning practice and has spoken at over 200 financial seminars on topics including investment strategies, tax planning, and Social Security. Bill frequently collaborates with CPAs and attorneys to provide expert guidance on tax, estate, and trust planning. His strong belief in education and planning has been the foundation of his clients' success. To learn more, or to contact Bill visit his FFE profile here .The Fiduciary Advisor Network stands as a beacon of trust and reliability for financial advisors. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and client-centric service, the network empowers advisors to achieve their full potential while upholding the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility."Today, I am thrilled to welcome the newest member of The Fiduciary Advisor Network. Their talent, passion, and dedication will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our goal of providing holistic fiduciary guidance. Together, we will not only elevate the standard of fiduciary advice but also create meaningful, positive impacts in communities around the nation. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled service for those that we serve." - Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of The Fiduciary Advisor NetworkCentral to its mission is the recent addition of our new advisor who has obtained the prestigious Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation. This designation underscores the advisor's unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and fiduciary duty, aligning perfectly with The Fiduciary Advisor Network's core values. In addition to successfully becoming a CF2, and a FAN member, Bill has also earned the opportunity to teach on behalf of the Foundation for Fiduciary Education. FFE is one of the many tools that will forge a prolific presence within the Ridgefield community through its financial education courses that are offered in person, and online."For the past few decades, I've focused on the planning process when working with clients. I believe it adds clarity and creates client confidence in final recommendations. The FAN process from workshops to plan implementation abides by this principle. The CF2 designation with its growing public awareness is helpful for expressing my personal business attitudes, principles and character." – Bill Andrews, Certified Financial Fiduciary®About The Fiduciary Advisor Network (FAN): The Fiduciary Advisor Network connects individuals and businesses with experienced and trustworthy financial advisors who prioritize their clients' best interests. The FAN serves as a beacon of trust in an industry often muddled with conflicting interests, empowering advisors, and clients to make well-informed investment decisions. The FAN offers Certified Financial Fiduciaries access to extensive resources, continued education, and a supportive professional community. To learn more about The FAN visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.About The Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation: The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries® (NACFF) provides the necessary tools and training for financial professionals to comply with fiduciary standards. NACFF's Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation uniquely focuses on training holistic fiduciaries, ensuring they protect clients' interests. Financial professionals with this designation can clearly demonstrate their expertise and commitment to their clients' best interests. This certification assures clients of the highest standards of professionalism and ethical excellence in financial services. To learn more about NACFF, and the Certified Financial Fiduciary designation, visit nationalcffassociation.About The Foundation for Fiduciary Education (FFE): The Foundation for Fiduciary Education is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, that is dedicated exclusively to providing unbiased fiduciary financial education. FFE instructors, all Certified Financial Fiduciaries® (CF2's), are committed to delivering impartial financial education and upholding the highest ethical and fiduciary standards. Attending a class taught by a Certified Financial Fiduciary® and hosted by the Foundation ensures that your best interests are always prioritized. To learn more about FFE visit fiduciaryeducators.For more information about The Fiduciary Advisor Network and to register online, visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork or email ...###8604 Cliff Cameron Dr. STE 187, Charlotte, NC 28269980-231-8969 . fiduciaryadvisornetwork . ...

Jordan Campbell

The Fiduciary Advisor Network

email us here

