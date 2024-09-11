Routing Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global routing market has exhibited significant growth in recent years, expanding from $20.33 billion in 2023 to $21.84 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This expansion is attributed to the surge in internet and data traffic, the growth of telecommunication networks, and advancements in e-commerce, cloud computing, and mobile communications. The market is projected to reach $31.46 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, driven by emerging trends such as 5G network deployments, edge computing, and the increasing adoption of cybersecurity measures.

Surging Demand for Internet-Based Devices Fuels Routing Market Growth

The escalating demand for internet-based devices is a pivotal factor propelling the routing market. These devices, including processors, sensors, and communication hardware, are integral to the IoT, AI, and ML ecosystems. According to DataProt, the number of IoT or connected devices worldwide is expected to hit 25.4 billion by 2025. Effective routing of data from source to destination is crucial for the functionality of these devices, thereby driving market growth.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Major companies in the routing market include Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and Arista Networks Inc. These players are focused on advancing their routing solutions to meet evolving customer demands. For instance, Arista Networks upgraded its routing portfolio in August 2021 to support edge use cases, including multi-cloud and 5G radio access networks.

Trends Shaping the Future of Routing

Key trends influencing the routing market include:

.Network slicing and Quality of Service (QoS) routing

.Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for secure routing

.AI-driven self-healing networks

.Quantum-safe routing protocols

.Routing as a Service (RaaS) models

.Mesh networking and peer-to-peer routing

Technological innovations such as optimized link-state routing and dynamic source routing are becoming increasingly prevalent, further enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of routing solutions.

Market Segmentation

The routing market is segmented as follows:

.Type: Wired, Wireless

.Placement: Edge, Core, Virtual

.Application: Datacenter, Enterprise

.Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Residential, Media & Entertainment

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the routing market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance. The region's robust growth is driven by its rapid advancements in technology and telecommunications infrastructure.

Routing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Routing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on routing market size, routing market drivers and trends, routing market major players, routing competitors' revenues, routing positioning, and routing market growth across geographies. The routing report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

