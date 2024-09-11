(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Seaweed Cosmetic Ingredients (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by End-Use, Color, Form, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Seaweed Cosmetic Ingredients Market valued at USD 540 Million in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2025-2030.

The Seaweed Cosmetic Ingredients Market is experiencing a remarkable period of growth and transformation, driven by evolving consumer preferences and the broader trends influencing the global beauty industry. This market comprises a diverse array of products derived from various End-Uses of seaweed, each utilized for its unique benefits in skincare, haircare, and other cosmetic formulations.

One of the primary forces driving the Seaweed Cosmetic Ingredients Market is the increasing consumer inclination towards natural and organic products. As awareness of the potential health hazards associated with synthetic chemicals in cosmetics grows, consumers are shifting towards products with natural ingredients. Seaweed, known for its rich content of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, is perceived as a safe and beneficial alternative to conventional cosmetic ingredients. This perception is supported by numerous studies highlighting seaweed's hydrating, anti-aging, and skin-nourishing properties, making it particularly appealing in the realms of skincare and anti-aging products.

Another significant driver is the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Seaweed as a resource is considered highly sustainable due to its ability to grow rapidly and without the need for fertilizers, pesticides, or freshwater. It can be harvested in a way that ensures continual growth and minimal environmental impact, which aligns with the growing consumer and regulatory push for sustainability in cosmetic products. This aspect not only appeals to environmentally conscious consumers but also helps companies mitigate the impact of tightening regulations around resource sustainability in production processes.

The global reach of the beauty and personal care industry has further fueled the expansion of the Seaweed Cosmetic Ingredients Market. As the industry expands into new geographical regions, there is a growing exploration of local natural resources, including seaweed, for developing region-specific products that cater to local tastes and skin End-Uses. Asian markets, in particular, have been pioneers in leveraging seaweed in beauty products, drawing from a long tradition of using marine ingredients in personal care. This regional expertise is now influencing markets worldwide, with Western consumers increasingly seeking out Asian beauty products and routines that feature seaweed.

Additionally, the professional skincare market, including spas and wellness centers, has been a strong adopter of seaweed cosmetic ingredients. These settings often use professional-grade products that promise more pronounced benefits, and seaweed's attributes make it a popular choice for treatments aimed at hydration, detoxification, and rejuvenation. The link between seaweed and wellness, underscored by its use in thalassotherapy and spa treatments, reinforces its appeal as an ingredient that offers both cosmetic and health benefits.

Segment Insights

By End Use, Skincare sector contributes the maximum revenue with a share of 32.6% in 2023.

The demand for seaweed-based skincare products is particularly strong in regions like North America and Europe, where consumers are more inclined towards organic and clean beauty products. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a significant market due to the traditional use of seaweed in beauty regimens and the rising disposable incomes that allow for the purchase of premium skincare products.

Additionally, the expansion is driven by the increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of natural and organic products. Seaweed, rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, offers numerous advantages for skincare, such as hydration, anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Geographical Insights

Asia Pacific represents the largest market in value terms, by region with a share of around 36% in the Global Seaweed Cosmetic Ingredients Market.

The trend towards clean beauty, which emphasizes transparency in ingredients and eco-friendly practices, has also propelled the seaweed cosmetic ingredients market. Consumers are becoming more discerning about the products they use, opting for formulations that are safe for both their health and the environment. Seaweed, being a sustainable and biodegradable resource, fits well into this narrative. It is harvested in a way that ensures minimal impact on marine ecosystems, and its efficacy in skincare further enhances its appeal as a cosmetic ingredient.

Market Segmentation

By End-Use:



Haircare

Skincare

Oral Care

Color Cosmetics Other End-Uses

By Color:



Green Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Red Seaweed Other Colors

By Form:



Liquid & Gel Powder

