عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Information On The Shares Issued By Rokiškio Sūris AB And The Votes Granted


9/11/2024 10:46:29 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiškio sūris AB (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") having reduced its authorised capital by cancelling 10% of its own repurchased ordinary registered shares, pursuant to Article 19 (2) of the Securities Law of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company hereby provides the information on the total number of voting rights and the size of the authorised capital of all the issued shares of the Company, as well as the number of the shares and the nominal value of the shares as at

10 September 2024:

Class of shares Ordinary registered shares
ISIN code LT0000100372
Number of shares, units 32,281,173
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29
Company's authorised capital, EUR 9,361,540.17
Number of own shares, units -
Number of votes attached to the total number of shares in issue, units. 32,281,173
Number of votes for calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders 32,281,173

CEO
Dalius Trumpa
Tel: +370 458 55200


MENAFN11092024004107003653ID1108662673


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search