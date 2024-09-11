Prosafe SE: Safe Concordia Charter Further Extended In The US Gulf Of Mexico
Date
9/11/2024 10:46:29 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 11 September 2024 - With reference to the public disclosures dated 13 October 2022 and 29 January 2024, the charterer of the Safe Concordia has exercised early the remaining 2 months of options, plus a further 2 months. The fixed term of the contract is now through to 09 March 2024.
The total value of the 4 month extended period is approximately USD 13.14 million.
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO Phone: +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO Phone: +47 415 08 186
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to (/ ).
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Line Bliksmark, Marketing and Communications Manager, on September 11th, 2024, at approx.16:30 CEST.
MENAFN11092024004107003653ID1108662671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.