33/2024・Trifork Group AG – Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 33 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 11 September 2024
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Pursuant to the market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“ Trifork ”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Jørn Larsen
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| CEO
| b)
| Initial notification/
Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Trifork Group AG
| b)
| LEI
| 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
| 4.1
| Details of the transaction(s)
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Acquisition
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| 95.633
96.460
96.830
| 700
464
193
| d)
| Aggregated information
| Aggregated volume: 1,357
Price: DKK value: DKK 130,388.73
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 9 September 2024
10 September 2024
11 September 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Blackbird II Aps
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Closely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group AG
| b)
| Initial notification/
Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Trifork Group AG
| b)
| LEI
| 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
| 4.1
| Details of the transaction(s)
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Acquisition
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
| 1,400
927
385
| d)
| Aggregated information
| Aggregated volume: 2,712
Price: DKK value: DKK 260,584.17
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 9 September 2024
10 September 2024
11 September 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR
..., +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork is a globally pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,273 employees across 74 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers and 72 million video views. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at .
