KFSHRC Announced A Strategic Partner For 2024 NYC C3 Summit Davos Of Healthcare

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move to bolster its global presence, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is set to join as a key partner in the 2024 NYC C3 Summit Davos of Healthcare, kicking off on Monday in New York City. Under the theme "Tech-Driven Healthcare Evolution & Breakthroughs: Addressing Future Global Challenges & Impact of Advanced Technologies," the summit will foster dialogue and collaboration between the United States and the Arab world in the healthcare sector.



Held in collaboration with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the summit will commence with welcoming remarks from Dr. Björn Zoéga, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of KFSHRC, alongside the C3 Summit Co-chair, Professor of Medicine Dr. Ghassan Abou-Alfa, and the summit's Founder and Managing Partner, Mr. Ransel Potter. Dr. Zoéga will address the importance of global collaboration in advancing healthcare systems and strengthening global resilience against future health challenges.

As part of the summit agenda, Dr. Feras Khaliel, Head of KFSHRC's Heart Transplant Program, will deliver the opening keynote:“The Potential for Technology-Driven Healthcare and Wellness.” Dr. Edward Cupler, Executive Director of Research and Innovation, will present on“A Rising Biotechnology Powerhouse.” Additionally, Dr. Salah Baz, Executive Director of the Genomics Centre, will discuss the implementation of genomics in patient care.

For the first time, this year's C3 Summit will be listed in the UNGA Guide 2024 as a premiere international healthcare meeting. The summit will bring together business leaders, policymakers, educators, and healthcare professionals from both the Arab world and the United States, addressing key topics such as future medical centre designs, early education for holistic wellness, modern approaches to early cancer detection, and transformative strategies for integrated maternal healthcare.

KFSHRC's participation reflects its commitment to engaging with global healthcare institutions, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange through high-profile international conferences and events. It also highlights KFSHRC's pioneering experience, reaffirming its ongoing dedication to the highest standards of quality and innovation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.

