New Stickley Showroom Now Open In Paramus Design Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stickley in the Paramus Design Center

Stickley has announced a brand-new furniture and design showroom that is now open in the Paramus Design Center, 772 Route 17 North.

MANLIUS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stickley has announced a brand-new furniture and design showroom that is now open in the Paramus Design Center , 772 Route 17 North.Located within this exciting premium shopping destination alongside a host of in-demand brands, the new showroom provides the full range of Stickley's furniture collections for every style and budget, as well as full-service interior design consultation provided by a team of talented designers-a complimentary service that is available to all customers.Beautifully curated vignettes highlight the best of Stickley, ranging from its iconic Mission furniture to award-winning modern collections that include Walnut Grove, Martine, and Surrey Hills.Grand Opening savings will kick off at this exciting new location starting September 12, 2024, with discounted pricing and special product giveaways.On Saturday, September 14, an Open House Day celebration will feature entertainment and refreshments from 10:00am to 6:00pm, and more special events are planned for future Saturdays through the end of the sale.Meanwhile, the existing Stickley Furniture | Mattress showroom at 55 Route 4 West in Paramus remains open and will offer deep discounts on a wide range of products.With thirteen retail showrooms across the country, including Factory Outlets and Clearance Centers, family-owned Stickley offers a range of fine brands, curated collections for every lifestyle, and a selection of the industry's highest-quality mattresses.Customers will find budget-friendly price points that never sacrifice quality and craftsmanship, as well as complimentary interior design services for both large and small projects.

Beth Chang, Director of Marketing

Stickley

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.