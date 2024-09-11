Robotics And Automation Actuators Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robotics And Automation Actuators Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global robotics and automation actuators market is projected to expand from $26.13 billion in 2023 to $29.86 billion in 2024, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This growth trajectory is forecasted to continue, with the market expected to reach $52.94 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 15.4%. The growth is driven by advancements in industrial automation, the proliferation of robotics in healthcare and automotive sectors, and the integration of emerging technologies such as IoT and Industry 4.0.

Surging Industrial Robot Demand Boosts Robotics and Automation Actuators Market

The escalating demand for industrial robots is a primary driver of the robotics and automation actuators market. Industrial robots, designed for autonomous production activities, leverage electric actuators for precise, high-speed motion sequences. Data from the International Federation of Robotics reveals that the installation of industrial robots reached 4.35 million units in 2021, with a 13% increase from 2020. This number is expected to grow to 5.18 million units by 2024, further fueling the market's expansion.

Key Players and Market Trends

Prominent players in the robotics and automation actuators market include SMC Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, ABB Group, and Tolomatic Inc., among others. These companies are at the forefront of developing advanced actuator technologies. For example, Ewellix introduced a smart electro-mechanical actuator in October 2021, featuring enhanced functions like communication, monitoring, diagnostics, and precise positioning.

Market Segmentation

The robotics and automation actuators market is segmented as follows:

.By Types: Rotary Actuators, Linear Actuators

.By Actuation: Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic

.By Applications: Process Automation, Robotics

.By Vertical: Food and Beverages, Power Generation, Chemicals, Paper and Plastics, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Electrical, Other Verticals

.

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the robotics and automation actuators market in 2023 and is anticipated to remain a significant growth driver. The region's rapid industrialization and technological advancements contribute to its leading position. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and market opportunities are available in the comprehensive report.

