Top-Tier Spa And Wellness Suppliers To Present Must-See Innovations At Questex’S 26Th Annual IECSC Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa (IECSC) Florida , the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, presented by sister brand American Spa , will connect thousands of spa & wellness professionals with elite spa suppliers, October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Center for its 26th event.



“Hundreds of the industry's most well-regarded brands will line the aisles of the IECSC Florida Exhibit Hall,” said Elizabeth Trevorrow, Event & Partnerships Director, Beauty & Spa for Questex.“Representatives of these companies will engage with attendees over two full days, offering live demonstrations, presenting the latest technology, and selling the most sought-after products at professionals-only pricing, another absolute value-add for our audience.”

Featured exhibitors include: Celluma Light Therapy, Circadia, Dermalogica, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Face Reality Skincare, Farmhouse Fresh, Hydrafacial, Procell Therapies, Repechage, Silhouet-Tone USA, Skin Act, Skin Script Skin Care. View the full exhibitor list here .

In addition, many exhibitors will be offering complimentary classes as part of the Product Focused Education (PFE) program. Each class offers a deep dive into a specific product or service, giving attendees expert brand knowledge that they can leverage in their businesses. The classes are included with the 2-Day Exhibit Hall pass at no extra cost.

For a small additional investment, guests may purchase a class in the renowned IECSC conference program , where attendees can connect with leading spa educators. This makes IECSC Florida the most education-focused and valuable trade show experience of the year for licensed professionals.

Register to Attend

IECSC Florida takes place October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Attendees should register here . Register as a group of four or more to save $20 off total registration. Conference passes include 2-Day Exhibit Hall access. Plus, guests will be treated to a sunset networking happy hour immediately following the close of the Exhibit Hall Sunday evening, inclusive of one free drink, compliments of sponsors Lipgloss & Aftershave and Repechage . Media may register to attend here .

For sponsorship and exhibit opportunities, click here .

Make It a Weekend and Take the Brightline – Save 25%

The Palm Beach County Convention Center is located just over a mile away from the exquisite clear waters of beautiful Palm Beach, and directly across the street from Rosemary Square, offering incredible shopping and dining, and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Plus, the Hilton West Palm Beach is conveniently connected to the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Organizers encourage attendees to come early and make it a weekend to experience this gorgeous destination before participating in the event.

To sweeten the pot, IECSC Florida is offering a 25% discount off Brightline train tickets for convenient transportation from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to the West Palm Beach train station located less than a mile from the Convention Center. Click here for hotel and train information.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa, beauty and wellness professionals will take place as follows:



IBS and IECSC New York , March 23-25, 2025 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit ibsnewyork.com and for more information. IBS and IECSC Las Vegas, June 21-23, 2025, West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. and for more information.

Stay connected with IECSC Florida on Instagram , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by America Spa, IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world's most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

