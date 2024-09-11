Loss Of Treasury Shares Of Rokiškio Sūris AB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiškio sūris AB had acquired 3,586,797 own ordinary registered shares representing 10% of the Company's authorised capital. On 27 June 2024, the Extraordinary General Meeting of of the Company resolved to reduce the Company's authorised capital by cancelling 3,586,797 ordinary registered shares purchased by the Company.

Following the completion of the procedure for the reduction of the Company's authorised capital, on 10 September 2024 the reduced authorised capital of Rokiškio sūris AB was registered in the Register of Entities and all treasury shares were cancelled. Following the cancellation of treasury shares, the authorised capital of Rokiškio sūris AB consists of EUR 9,361,540.17 divided into 32,281,173 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29.

