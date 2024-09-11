Second Annual New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF) Announces 2024 Award Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world converged at the second edition of the New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF) during September 2024. This year's festival, held at the Museum of Arts and Design in Manhattan, showcased a curated selection of 60 exceptional fashion films nominated across 21 diverse categories with the addition this year of the Trailblazer Award, for the entry which broke new ground with its concept. The Inaugural winner of the Trailblazer award was Elton Ilirjani for Je Suis Mona directed by Malan Breton.The NYCIFFF jury, consisting of esteemed professionals and visionaries in the fashion and film industries, had the challenging task of selecting the winners from an array of outstanding submissions. After careful deliberation, the festival was thrilled to announce the following 2024 award recipients:Best Makeup: Nebula by Nain Maslun (Chile)Best Hairstyling: Hong Kong Ballet: Tutu Academy by Dean Alexander (United States)Best Cinematography: Vivier Express by Nicoangelo Gelormini (Italy)Best Music / Sound Design: SOGNO x Vivienne Westwood by Marco Celotti (Italy)Best Metaverse Fashion Film: A New Beginning by Christophe Chudy (France)Best Micro Fashion Film: The Collector by Julien D'Andon (Italy)Best Fashion Documentary: Love Letter to Asian Women by Min Soo Park (United States)Best Message: The Runway of Hope – Kindness is Cool by Lusia Diaz (United States)Best Experimental Fashion Film: Nebula by Nain Maslun (Chile)Best Model Ensemble: Vogue World – London by Charlotte Wales (France)Best Emerging Talent Designer: Meruert Tolegen SS24 Part 2 by Mereurt Tolegen (United States)Best Student Fashion Designer: The Character Chronicles by Anke De Veirman (Belgium)Best Student Fashion Film: M.O.V.I.E. by Beatrice Mazza, Barbara Maria Medeiros (Italy)Best Emerging Talent Filmmaker: Catch of the Day by Joshua Stoker (United States)Best Fashion Editorial: A New Beginning by Christophe Chudy (France)Best Actress / Female Model: Hannah Dodd for Charlatan by Gracie Otto (Australia)Best Actor / Male Model: Miles Frank for Vivier Express by Nicolangelo Gelormini (Italy)Best Skin: Ohla Hitko for Meruert Tolegen SS24 Part 2 by Meruert Tolegen (United States)Best Director: Nicoangelo Gelormini for Vivier Express (Italy)Best Fashion Film: Levitate by Luis Velasco (Spain)2024 Trailblazer Award: Elton Ilirjani for Je Suis Mona by Malan Breton (United States)People's Choice Award: The Artisan's Corner by Yahaira Serrano Venegas, Katherine Valadez, Giordano Lecona and Noreh Morales Rios (Mexico)These exceptional films and talents captivated the audience and jury with their artistic vision and dedication to the fusion of fashion and film. The NYCIFFF applauds their creativity and contribution to the world of fashion filmmaking."We were deeply impressed by the level of talent and creativity displayed by both Designers and filmmakers this year," said Pedro Oberto, Founder of NYCIFFF,“Students are the future, and we are proud to create a space for them on the NYCIFFF platform.""The fashion film is now embraced by almost every major fashion brand in the world. It is now one of the most important ways to connect with an audience of countless screen watchers. We wanted to create a platform in New York City that is specifically geared to this art form hence the creation of NYCIFFF." said Marc Bouwer, Co-Director of NYCIFFF.Introducing the NYCIFFF Awards presentation, New York City Media & Entertainment Commissioner Pat Swinney Kaufman,“I want to welcome all the international filmmakers to the fashion capital of the world, which is also the film capital of the world. What a combination! We loved your films, and we want to invite you to make films in New York as well.”The NYCIFFF extends its congratulations to all the winners and participants for their exceptional work. As the fashion film industry continues to evolve, the festival remains committed to providing a platform for innovative storytellers who redefine the boundaries of fashion and film.Notable attendees included: Pedro Oberto, Marc Bouwer, NYC Media & Entertainment Commissioner Pat Swinney Kaufman, Nadja Sayej, Amber Gray, Marco Maranghello, Thomas Concordia, Scott Woodward, Anna Zaia, Jeffrey Ampratawun, George Wayne, Malan Breton, Jean Shafiroff, Luisa Diaz.Judges for the 2024 NYCIFFF Awards included: Amy Berg, Marc Bouwer, Eric Wilson, Nadja Sayej, Amber Gray, Nikki Petersen, Marco Maranghello, Thomas Concordia, Scott Woodward, Anna Zaia, Jeffrey Ampratawun, Branko Popovic, Debbie Dickinson and George Wayne.The New York City International Fashion Film Festival would like to extend thanks to sponsors including Film Freeway, Klara Beauty Lab, Lawlor Media Group, Marc Bouwer, Museum of Arts & Design, NYC Visuals, Pedro Oberto, Weshort.About The NYCIFFF:Created by NYC Visuals and led by CEO Pedro Oberto, The New York City International Fashion Film Festival is an annual festival that showcases the finest fashion films worldwide, including music videos, experimental fashion films, student fashion projects, and fashion documentaries. 