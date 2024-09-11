Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global reciprocating power generating engine market has seen consistent growth in recent years. The market is projected to increase from $52.81 billion in 2023 to $53.87 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%. This growth has been fueled by industrialization, advancements in internal combustion engine technology, and the expansion of the automotive and transportation sectors. It will grow to $57.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% The need for reliable backup and auxiliary power, coupled with the growth of electrical generation and power plants, has also significantly contributed to the market's expansion.

Rising Electricity Demand Fuels Growth Of Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market

The rising demand for electricity across commercial and industrial sectors is a major driver of the reciprocating power generating engine market. As these sectors increasingly rely on electricity for lighting and operational needs, the demand for reciprocating engines grows, particularly with the expansion of cogeneration plants and the rise of small industries. According to a 2022 report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, all energy-consuming sectors saw increased energy usage in 2021, with the transportation sector experiencing a significant 10.2% rise. This surge in electricity demand is expected to create new opportunities for players in the reciprocating power-generating engine market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global reciprocating power generating engine market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the reciprocating power generating engine market include Rolls-Royce Limited, Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Kohler Co., Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Deere & Company, and Hinduja Automotive Limited, among others.

A notable trend in the market is strategic collaboration between companies. Manufacturers are increasingly partnering to develop new technologies and products. For example, in January 2022, WEC Energy Group and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) completed a hydrogen blending pilot project at a reciprocating engine, marking a significant advancement in the field. These collaborations are crucial for the ongoing evolution of reciprocating engines and their role in the energy sector.

Segments:

. By Fuel: Gas-fired, Diesel-fired, Dual Fuel, Other Fuel

. By Rated Power: Below 2MW, 2MW-5MW, Above 5MW

. By Application: Industrial, CHP, Energy and Utility, Landfill and Biogas, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

In 2023, North America dominated the reciprocating power generating engine market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and increasing electricity demands in the region.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global reciprocating power generating engine market:



Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on reciprocating power generating engine market size , reciprocating power generating engine market drivers and trends, reciprocating power generating engine market major players, reciprocating power generating engine competitors' revenues, reciprocating power generating engine market positioning, and reciprocating power generating engine market growth across geographies. The reciprocating power generating engine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electrical And Electronics Global Market Report 2024

report/electrical-and-electronics-global-market-report

Power Electronics Global Market Report 2024

report/power-electronics-global-market-report

Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/power-generation-transmission-and-control-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.