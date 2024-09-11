عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Mulls EBRD's Participation In Seawater Desalination Project

Azerbaijan Mulls EBRD's Participation In Seawater Desalination Project


9/11/2024 10:08:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Elizabeta Falchetti, EBRD's new managing director for Turkiye and the Caucasus, Azernews reports.

Successful relations between Azerbaijan and the EBRD in various directions were highlighted at the meeting.

It was noted that there are wide opportunities for cooperation in the direction of realizing the set development goals. In this context, the steps to be taken for the implementation of priority projects on energy, especially renewable and alternative energy, private sector development, infrastructure and other areas were discussed with the bank.

The parties exchanged views on issues related to the participation of EBRD in public-private partnership projects in Azerbaijan, including the sea water desalination project, as well as the participation of EBRD experts within the framework of COP29.

MENAFN11092024000195011045ID1108662548


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search