Azerbaijan Mulls EBRD's Participation In Seawater Desalination Project
Date
9/11/2024 10:08:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with
Elizabeta Falchetti, EBRD's new managing director for Turkiye and
the Caucasus, Azernews reports.
Successful relations between Azerbaijan and the EBRD in various
directions were highlighted at the meeting.
It was noted that there are wide opportunities for cooperation
in the direction of realizing the set development goals. In this
context, the steps to be taken for the implementation of priority
projects on energy, especially renewable and alternative energy,
private sector development, infrastructure and other areas were
discussed with the bank.
The parties exchanged views on issues related to the
participation of EBRD in public-private partnership projects in
Azerbaijan, including the sea water desalination project, as well
as the participation of EBRD experts within the framework of
COP29.
MENAFN11092024000195011045ID1108662548
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.