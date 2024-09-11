Azerbaijan Mulls EBRD's Participation In Seawater Desalination Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's Mikayil Jabbarov met with Elizabeta Falchetti, EBRD's new managing director for Turkiye and the Caucasus, Azernews reports.

Successful relations between Azerbaijan and the EBRD in various directions were highlighted at the meeting.

It was noted that there are wide opportunities for cooperation in the direction of realizing the set development goals. In this context, the steps to be taken for the implementation of priority projects on energy, especially and alternative energy, private sector development, infrastructure and other areas were discussed with the bank.

The parties exchanged views on issues related to the participation of EBRD in public-private partnership projects in Azerbaijan, including the sea water desalination project, as well as the participation of EBRD experts within the framework of COP29.