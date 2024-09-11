Economic Council Reviews 2025 Budget Drafts And Key Financial Issues
Date
9/11/2024 10:08:27 AM
Nazrin Abdul
Today, under the leadership of the Chairman of the Economic
Council and Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the institution held its
next meeting to discuss drafts of the state budgets for 2025 and
the subsequent three years, Azernews reports
citing the Cabinet of Ministers.
According to a report referencing the Cabinet of Ministers, the
meeting also covered various topics. These included the development
trends of the world economy, the main assumptions used in budget
forecasts, the current economic situation, and updated
macroeconomic forecasts for 2024-2028. Additionally, discussions
addressed target indicators for the budget rule parameters, the
main budget policy directions for 2025-2028, and the financing of
expenses related to the reconstruction and restoration of Garabagh
and Eastern Zangezur, as well as the provision of the Great Return
Program. The meeting also examined areas where the Medium-Term
Expenditure Framework and the result-based budget mechanism are
applied, the current situation and policy directions in
macroeconomic and financial stability, and other relevant
issues.
Reports were presented by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov,
Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov, and Minister of Labor and Social
Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev.
At the end of the meeting, the opinions and suggestions of the
Economic Council members were considered. Relevant tasks were
assigned to appropriate institutions to submit all documents and
information included in the 2025 budget envelope to the President
of the country.
