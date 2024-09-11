U.S. Working On Lifting Ban On Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Capabilities - Biden

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden says his administration is working out ending restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons in the ongoing war with Russia.

This is reported by Reuters , Ukrinform saw.

Asked by a reporter whether the U.S. would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russia, Biden said his team was "working that out now".

According to the agency's sources, the United States is close to an agreement on the provision of long-range capabilities to Ukraine, but Kyiv will still have to wait several months before they arrive as the United States works through technical issues ahead of any delivery.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview that President Biden does not rule out granting Ukraine permission to use Western-made missiles against targets deep inside Russian territory.

In a letter, a group of GOP Representatives called on Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons provided by Washington for strikes inside Russia.