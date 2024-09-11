Arab League, S. American, Caribbean Missions In Egypt Affirm Support For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The Arab League, Ambassadors and Representatives of South America and the Caribbean states missions in Egypt affirmed their support for the Palestinian people rights, namely establishing an independent state within the 1967 borders.

This came in the closing statement of a meeting that grouped the Arab League's delegates with ambassadors, missions and representatives of South African and Caribbean countries in Egypt. The session aimed at demonstrating support for Palestine in obtaining full membership in the United Nations.

Participants discussed necessity that the Israeli occupation forces adhere to the council's decisions that call for a ceasefire in the occupied Palestinian territories.

They also pointed out the importance of implementing the UN General Assembly resolution dated 5/9/2024, which stresses its conviction that the State of Palestine is fully qualified for membership in the United Nations.

They reaffirmed the need of peace as a strategic option to end the occupation and war based on international laws and relevant international legitimate resolutions, including Security Council 242 (1967), 338 (1973), 497 (1981), 1515 (2003), (2334) (2016), and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.

The participants submitted the meeting's final statement to the foreign ministers of their countries to adopt, and sign the contract for the 79th General Assembly session.

The Kuwaiti delegation was headed by Permanent Representative at the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi. (end)

mfm













MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108662495