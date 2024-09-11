Notification Of Major Shareholding
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by UBS Group AG that UBS Group AG as of June 14, 2024 has increased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:
| Share capital and voting rights
| Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously
| Holding in Nilfisk Holding after June 14, 2024
| Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
| 0.08
| 0.10
| Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
| 0.21
| 6.12
| UBS Group AG total share capital in %
| 0.29
| 6.22
As of June 14, 2024, UBS Group AG directly or indirectly controls 27,126,369 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk, corresponding to 6.22% of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk.
Contacts
Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007
