Zsuite Technologies Integrates With Jack Henry

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZSuite Tech announced today that ZEscrow has added additional integration to Jack HenryTM digital banking Banno. ZSuite Tech leveraged the Banno Digital ToolkitTM, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital PlatformTM is built on, to integrate its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry's API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled ZSuite Tech to integrate into the digital banking platform providing a seamless banking experience, and real-time origination of transactions. This integration contributes to Jack Henry's growing ecosystem of over 1,000 fintechs, providing approximately 7,500 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their accountholders.

ZSuite Tech is a fintech that empowers banks with digital escrow products designed to meet the unique needs of specific commercial verticals. With ZEscrow, financial institutions can streamline complex processes like escrow management and subaccounting, providing their clients with secure, efficient, and compliant digital solutions. ZSuite Tech stands out by focusing on client success and filling gaps traditional banking often misses, giving institutions a competitive edge with its innovative technologies. By integrating with Jack Henry's platform, ZSuite Tech enhances its ability to offer these tailored solutions to a broader range of financial institutions, helping them to increase operational efficiency and drive commercial deposit growth.

“Collaborating with Jack Henry represents a significant milestone for ZSuite Tech,” said Nathan Baumeister, CEO of ZSuite Technologies.“This collaboration not only broadens our reach but also allows us to deliver our solutions in a way that integrates seamlessly with the banking experiences that customers and financial institutions trust. Leveraging the Banno Digital Toolkit has enabled us to provide a truly unified and efficient digital banking experience, which is at the core of what we strive to achieve with our technology.”

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at

ZSuite Tech is a financial technology company that aims to power financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that they can offer to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around three-party accounts and multi-use escrow subaccounting. To learn more about ZSuite Tech and how it can help your financial institution, please visit: .

