Sukanta Majumdar Writes To Union Law Minister Highlighting Bid To Attack Judge In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 11 (IANS) The BJP's West Bengal President and Union of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, has written to Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal highlighting a bid to attack the residence of a district court judge at Diamond Harbour.

According to the letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, there was a planned attack at a judge's residence in Diamond Harbour at night where masked individuals attempted to disconnect the electricity.

“Kumaresh Ghosh, a officer from Diamond Harbour, is accused of pressurising the security persons to allow their entry,” Majumdar alleged in the letter.

According to Majumdar, the said district judge has informed the Registrar of Calcutta High Court as he suspects that the attack was linked to rulings under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He stated that such an event raises serious concerns about the safety of the judiciary in West Bengal.

“I question the governance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as this incident reflects a breakdown in the law and order in the state. If the police are turning against judges, what does this say about the state of justice in West Bengal?” Majumdar questioned.

He ended the letter requesting the Union Law Minister to take immediate action to ensure the safety and independence of the judiciary.

However, the Superintendent of Diamond Harbour Police District Rahul Goswami has informed that on the basis of the complaint an FIR has been registered and an investigation has been initiated by his team.

“Anyone found guilty in the case will not be spared,” he said.