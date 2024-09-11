Australian PM plans to introduce legislation banning children from using social media

(MENAFN) Australian Prime Anthony Albanese announced plans on Tuesday to introduce legislation banning children from using social media. In his statement, Albanese highlighted the negative impact social has on children's real-life interactions and experiences. He emphasized that the new law aims to address the social harm caused by digital platforms and ensure that children are better protected from online dangers. The legislation will establish a minimum age requirement for accessing social media and other digital platforms, although specific details about the age limit have not yet been disclosed.



Albanese's announcement builds on ongoing efforts by his Labor government to tackle online harms affecting young people. The government has been working on various initiatives, including a USD6.5 million age assurance trial designed to explore different approaches to age verification and inform future policy decisions. This trial aims to develop effective methods to prevent underage children from accessing social media and support parents and caregivers in managing their children’s online activities.



In a related development, local media reported that South Australia has prepared new legislation that would require social media companies to ban children under the age of 14 from their platforms, or face penalties. This move reflects a growing trend of regional governments taking action to protect children from the risks associated with social media. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas endorsed the proposed law, asserting that the government needs to intervene to restrict children's access to social media accounts.



The new legislation in South Australia could potentially serve as a model for other states across Australia. By implementing such measures, the aim is to safeguard children from the adverse effects of social media and ensure they are engaging in healthier and more meaningful real-life interactions.

MENAFN11092024000045015839ID1108662464