Ukraine considers severing relations with Iran after alleged missile transfer to Russia

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ukraine indicated that it is considering severing relations with Iran following recent media reports alleging that Tehran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia. Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, stated at a press conference in Kyiv that while he would not disclose specific details about the potential "devastating consequences," he confirmed that all options, including cutting ties with Iran, are under consideration. Tykhyi emphasized that these reports are of serious concern not only for Ukraine's security but also for Europe and the Middle East.



In response to these troubling reports, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry had previously summoned Iran’s Charge d’Affaires in Kyiv, Shahriar Amuzegar, to address the allegations. The Ministry issued a stern warning that confirmation of the reports regarding missile transfers would lead to "devastating and irreparable consequences" for the relationship between Ukraine and Iran. This move underscores the gravity with which Ukraine views the situation and its intent to address the matter diplomatically.



According to media reports, a shipment of 200 Iranian ballistic missiles allegedly arrived at an undisclosed port on the Caspian Sea on September 4. This claim has further escalated tensions and fueled concerns about the nature of Iran’s support for Russia amid the ongoing conflict. Despite these reports, Iranian officials have consistently denied any involvement in supplying weapons to Russia, and the Kremlin also rejected the allegations, calling them unfounded.



Iran and Russia have cultivated a close alliance in recent years, particularly in the face of rising tensions with the United States. This growing partnership has included increased military cooperation, which adds to the complexity of the situation. As Ukraine seeks to address the potential implications of these missile transfer allegations, it calls for heightened international pressure on both Iran and Russia to clarify their positions and prevent further escalation.

