Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting For September 30, 2024
Date
9/11/2024 9:46:27 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK ), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that it will hold its 2024
annual general meeting (the "AGM") on September 30, 2024
at 9:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) or on September 29, 2024
at 9:00 p.m. (New York time)
in Hong Kong, People's Republic of China.
Date:
September 30, 2024
(Hong Kong Time) or September 29, 2024
(New York Time)
Time:
09:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) or 09:00 p.m. (New York Time)
Location:
15/F Prosperity Millennia Plaza
663 King's Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, China
The AGM
As a special resolution, to approve the disposal of the Company's demand side marketing solutions business in mainland China;
As an ordinary resolution, to approve and ratify the disposal of the Company's enterprise solutions business in mainland China;
As an ordinary resolution, to approve and ratify the appointment of Mr.
will be devoted to the following proposals:
Winson Ip Wing Wai as an independent director of the Company; and
To act upon such other matters as may properly come before the
AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Only shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2024
(New York Time) are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the AGM
or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
The notice of the AGM
and the Company's 2023
Annual Report containing the complete audited financial statements and the report of auditors for the year ended December 31, 2023
are available on the Investor Relations Section of the Company's website at .
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK ) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. For more information, please visit i-click.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
|
In China:
|
In the United States:
|
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
|
Core
IR
|
Catherine Chau
|
Tom Caden
|
Phone: +852 3700 9100
|
Phone: +1-516-222-2560
|
E-mail:
[email protected]
|
E-mail:
[email protected]
SOURCE iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11092024003732001241ID1108662460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.