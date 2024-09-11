Brycetech Strengthens Biosecurity And Defense Capabilities With New Divisions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing demand for technological innovation in national security, BryceTech has launched two new divisions: Biosecurity & and Aerospace & Defense. To oversee this expansion, BryceTech appointed Maria Coombe as Senior Vice President of Operations, leading a team that includes Timothy Gooley directing Aerospace & Defense and Nathan Sanders directing Biosecurity & Health.

With nearly two decades of experience in the tech, defense, and aerospace industries, Maria Coombe brings deep expertise to her role at BryceTech. Her track record includes reducing operating expenses by $150 million at Northrop Grumman, migrating legacy IT systems to the cloud, eliminating duplicative staffing processes and tools, and enhancing performance outcomes of a half-billion-dollar portfolio of government contracts. At BryceTech, Maria will oversee the delivery of effective, client-focused solutions that support complex U.S. government mission objectives.

"Maria's expertise is exactly what BryceTech needs as the company scales its operations," said Carissa Bryce Christensen, Chief Executive Officer of BryceTech. "Her leadership will enable BryceTech to continue delivering high-quality services that meet the increasing demand for hard tech expertise in support of government clients."

Tim Gooley, BryceTech's new Director of Aerospace & Defense, brings over 30 years of experience in the United States government and defense industry. Building on a successful United States Air Force officer career, Tim led large-scale strategic and transformative programs, each exceeding $100 million, at General Electric Aviation Systems, General Dynamics, and Moog Inc. He secured over $400 million in new business by navigating customer constraints and increasing program performance by 10% through rigorous, cost-efficient processes and governance models.

"Tim's strategic guidance will elevate our capacity to deliver even more transformative solutions to our government clients. His extensive experience in the aerospace and defense sectors will be key to pushing BryceTech's mission forward," said Jeff Mujsce, Chief Growth Officer.

Nathan Sanders, who has helped build BryceTech's health-related capabilities, will now serve as Director of Biosecurity & Health. With two decades of expertise in medical countermeasure acquisition, information technology, and communications, Nathan drove key projects supporting the Department of Health and Human Services' supply chain infrastructure initiatives and its COVID-19 home test kits distribution. Nathan's promotion reflects BryceTech's focus on expanding its biosecurity capabilities.

"I'm excited to take on this role and continue advancing BryceTech initiatives in biosecurity and health," Nathan said. "Our clients in the federal government face challenges critical to the nation's health and resilience, and we remain committed to delivering effective solutions."

BryceTech's recent appointments and the establishment of new divisions reinforce the company's commitment to excellence. By providing high-quality solutions to government clients, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Homeland Security, and NASA, BryceTech is well-positioned to tackle the challenges of the future.

About BryceTech

BryceTech is a trusted government services provider, delivering mission-critical solutions to agencies such as the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. We specialize in program management, strategic planning, acquisition support, systems engineering, and data analytics. Our tailored services address the unique challenges of national security, aerospace, and public health, ensuring success through innovation and reliable execution.

With a proven track record supporting government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and investors, we offer proprietary, research-based models that enable evidence-based decision-making and drive measurable results. Our data-driven approach sets us apart, allowing us to forecast critical outcomes and develop customized tools that meet our clients' evolving needs.

Website :

Twitter :

LinkedIn :

Media Contact : For more information, contact [email protected]



SOURCE BryceTech

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED