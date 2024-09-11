Kuehn Law Encourages VGR, FYBR, GATO, And CBZ Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.

Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



Vector Group Ltd. (N YSE: VGR ) Click to Learn More

Vector Group Ltd. has agreed to be acquired by JT Group for $15.00 per share in cash.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR ) Click to Learn More

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has agreed to merge with Verizon Communications for $38.50 per share in cash.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO ) Click to Learn More

Gatos Silver, Inc.

is being acquired by First Majestic Silver Corp., with Gatos shareholders receiving 2.550 First Majestic common shares for each Gatos share.

Once the transaction is finalized, Gatos shareholders will hold about 38% of First Majestic's fully diluted shares.

CBZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ ) Click to Learn More

CBZ, Inc. has agreed to merge with the non-attest business of Marcum, LLP. The proposed cash-and-stock deal is valued at around $2.3 billion. It is anticipated that roughly half of the transaction's value will be paid in cash, with the remaining portion consisting of CBIZ common stock.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC

