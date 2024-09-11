Dynamic growth and renewal - 21 vessels contracted/acquired within 2024

Minimum contracted revenues of $2.0 billion

TST inaugurates first private naval academy in Greece

Tanker fundamentals remain solid

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (TEN) (NYSE: TEN) (the“Company”) today reported results (unaudited) for the six months and the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

FIRST HALF 2024 SUMMARY RESULTS

In the first half of 2024, TEN's fleet generated $416 million in gross revenues and $179 million in operating profits which included capital gains of $49 million.

The resulting net income for the first half of 2024 reached $130.4 million or $3.96 per share.

The average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) per ship per day for the 2024 first half was a solid $33,830.

Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) for the first half of 2024 reached $214 million.

Depreciation and amortization combined were at $77 million, an increase of $6.6 million from last year's first half.

Vessel operating expenses experienced a modest increase to $98 million, reflecting the higher number of vessels and larger vessel sizes in the fleet.

Interest and finance costs for the 2024 first six months were at $55.2 million, as a result of new loans for the acquisition of five modern vessels during that period as well as the delivery of four modern dual-fuel LNG powered new-buildings during the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses per ship per day, despite persisting inflationary pressures, remained almost identical to 2023 first half levels at $9,367.

At the end of June 2024, TEN's cash position reached $476 million, almost $100 million higher from year-end 2023.

Q2 2024 SUMMARY RESULTS

With three vessels undergoing scheduled dry dockings and special surveys, fleet utilization dropped to 92% and gross revenues reached $214 million.

Operating income, which included $32 million of capital gains in the second quarter of 2024 were at $103 million resulted in a net income of $76.4 million for the same period.

Average TCE per ship per day in the 2024 second quarter, which was impacted by vessel repositionings, reached $34,235 leading to an adjusted EBITDA of $113 million for the same period.

Fleet operating expenses were modestly higher from the 2023 second quarter levels, reaching $49.7 million in the 2024 second quarter again reflecting the larger sizes of vessels in the fleet. Despite that, and largely due to efficient vessel management, operating expenses per ship per day for the second quarter of 2024 dropped to $9,347 from $9,492 in the 2023 equivalent period.

Depreciation and amortization during the second quarter of 2024 was in line with the increased number of vessels in the fleet at $39.5 million.

Interest and finance costs for the second quarter of 2024 reached $30.0 million reflecting the aforementioned loans and continued elevated global interest rates.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

TEN, during the summer of 2024, triggered the repurchase of two sister vessels, the 2006-built suezmaxes Alaska and Archangel, by exercising, in-the-money, purchase options. With the termination of this leasing arrangement, TEN generated approximately $5.0 million in forward hire savings. These two vessels continue to operate in the fleet, unencumbered, and are currently on charter to significant oil concerns at attractive rates.

NAVAL ACADEMY

On 7th September 2024, TST, our technical managers, inaugurated a non-profit private naval academy on the seafaring island of Chios. This will result to more than 100 students graduating on an annual basis with an exceptionally high standard, technologically advanced and environmentally friendly workforce for TEN's ever-growing, modern, innovative fleet going forward. We expect this to provide us with a competitive advantage in running safe and efficient vessels for our clients.

CORPORATE AFFAIRS - DIVIDEND

TEN is pleased to announce that it will distribute to common shareholders a second semi-annual dividend of $0.90 per share following the $0.60 per share paid in July, bringing the total dividend for 2024 operations to $1.50, representing a 50% increase over the amount distributed for 2023 operations. Dividend date to be announced.

Since the Company's NYSE listing in 2002, TEN has consistently demonstrated its commitment to enhancing shareholder value, having distributed well over $820 million in common and preferred share dividends.

CORPORATE STRATEGY

The underlying market fundamentals continue to be favorable as the newbuilding orderbook is well in check, spurred by ongoing debates on alternative fuels, and global oil demand on the increase. The various geopolitical events around the globe continue unabated with freight rates and asset prices on solid ground. The recent incidents in the Red Sea have also added an additional layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape, causing most vessels, particularly product tankers, enroute to Europe, to divert their trip via the Cape of Good Hope. Such diversions have caused an inevitable increase in ton-mile demand and further reduction in vessel supply, assisting charter rates to remain elevated.

On top of this, the recent announcement from OPEC+ to unwind approximately 2.2 million bpd of voluntary production cuts is expected to provide an added boost to seaborne trade and, ultimately, tanker demand.

In this environment, TEN has embarked on a dynamic growth and renewal program and has acquired/contracted 21 fuel efficient environmentally friendlier vessels to adhere to the increasing transportation needs of its blue-chip clientele.

With a solid balance sheet, $2.0 billion in minimum contracted revenues and a fleet generating healthy cash flows, TEN continues to expand in the sectors it operates. The increasing appetite for longer-term contracts from new and particularly existing clients is being effectively met by the Company's current vessels in the water and those under construction.

“We are pleased to report another profitable quarter which despite being impacted by various repositioning voyages and three drydockings, allowed TEN to reward its shareholders with a dividend payment 50% higher than the one paid for 2023 operations,” Mr. George Saroglou, President & COO of TEN, commented.“With a fleet continuing to reap the rewards of the solid tanker market and receiving encouraging signs from our clients for attractive long-term business, we remain confident that we will continue to generate healthy cash flows and reward shareholders in order to elevate TEN in the forefront of their investment consideration,” Mr. Saroglou concluded.

TEN's CURRENT NEWBUILDING PROGRAM