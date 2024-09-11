Preliminary Results Of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Group For The First Half Of 2024
Date
9/11/2024 9:46:19 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The preliminary consolidated unaudited sales revenue of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB for the first six half of 2024 amounts to EUR 147.5 million, in comparison with the 1st half of 2023 the sales revenue increased by 7.9 %.
Consolidated unaudited net profitability of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB group for the first half of 2024 is 8% of turnover.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Head of Legal
Arnas Matuzas
E-mail: ...
