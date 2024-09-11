Pyrogen Testing Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pyrogen Testing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global pyrogen testing market is projected to grow from $1.46 billion in 2023 to $1.67 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.2%. This growth has been driven by the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, regulatory requirements for drug safety, advancements in testing methods, and an increase in infectious disease outbreaks. The market is anticipated to reach $2.72 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%, spurred by innovations in in vitro pyrogen detection, expansion of rapid and automated testing, and the adoption of pyrogen testing in cell therapy.

Rising Investments in R&D by Pharmaceutical Companies Boost Pyrogen Testing Market

The increasing investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have significantly contributed to the growth of the pyrogen testing market. Pyrogen testing is essential for ensuring the safety of pharmaceutical, biotech, and drug manufacturing processes, helping to prevent the introduction of infection-causing products into the market. For example, in 2021, Roche, AstraZeneca, and Merck made substantial R&D investments, with Roche investing around $13.5 billion, a 14.3% increase from 2020. This trend of high R&D spending by pharmaceutical companies is expected to continue driving the pyrogen testing market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the pyrogen testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., and bioMérieux SA. Companies are increasingly focusing on the development of animal-free pyrogen testing methods, such as the monocyte activation assay (MAT), to address the limitations of traditional methods like the rabbit pyrogen test (RPT) and the Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) test. For instance, Merck has been developing two MAT systems, PyroDetect and PyroMAT, which provide higher accuracy in detecting both endotoxin and non-endotoxin pyrogens.

Pyrogen Testing Market Segments :

. Test Type: LAL Test, In Vitro Test, Rabbit Test

. Product And Service: Assays, Kits, And Reagents, Instruments, Services

. Application: Pharmaceutical And Biologics, Medical Devices, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pyrogen testing market in 2023, with significant market share driven by strong regulatory frameworks and a robust pharmaceutical industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing and increasing adoption of advanced testing technologies.

Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pyrogen testing market size, pyrogen testing market drivers and trends, pyrogen testing market major players, pyrogen testing competitors' revenues, pyrogen testing market positioning, and pyrogen testing market growth across geographies. The pyrogen testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

