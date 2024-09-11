Regtech Solutions For Banks Market Is Touching New Levels-A Comprehensive Study Exploring With Pwc, Deloitte, KPMG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Regtech Solutions for Banks Market

Stay up-to-date with Regtech Solutions for Banks Research offered by HTFMI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this growth.

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HTF MI recently introduced Global Regtech Solutions for Banks Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Infrasoft Technologies (India), Codebase Technologies, Deloitte (United Kingdom), PwC (United Kingdom), United Fintech Limited (United Kingdom), TechMagic (Poland), Ascent Technologies, Inc (United States), Prove Identity, Inc (United States), Binariks Inc (Canada), KPMG (Netherlands), Thomson Reuters (United States), Temenos AG (Switzerland), Chainalysis Inc. (United States), Hyland Software, Inc (United States), Unit21, Inc. (United States).Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) 👉According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Regtech Solutions for Banks market is expected to grow from USD 7.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 19.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.8% from 2024 to 2030. The market is segmented by Global Regtech Solutions for Banks Market Breakdown by Component (Software, Services) by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based) by End User (Commercial Banks, Investment Banks, Credit Unions, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Definition:Regtech solutions for banks are technologies created to make compliance processes smoother in the banking sector. These solutions come with the use of advanced data analytics, AI and ML to automate and improve risk management with a high degree of accuracy. Key features include live transaction monitoring, automated reporting, ID verification, and fraud detection. Big data and predictive analytics enable regtech solutions for banks to efficiently manage and mitigate regulatory risks and assure that their operations are in compliance with the continuously changing regulatory frameworks.Market Trends:.AI and machine learning enhance predictive analytics and automate compliance tasks in regtech solutions..Blockchain technology ensures secure and transparent transaction recording, gaining traction in banking.Market Drivers:.Need to comply with complex regulatory requirements drives demand for regtech solutions in banks..Rise in financial crimes like money laundering and fraud necessitates advanced real-time monitoring technologies.Market Opportunities:.Collaborations between regtech firms and banks create tailored compliance solutions..Expansion into emerging markets with stringent regulatory frameworks drives growth potential.Dominating Region:Fastest-Growing Region:Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase 👉The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Regtech Solutions for Banks market segments by Types: Software, ServicesDetailed analysis of Regtech Solutions for Banks market segments by Applications: On-Premises, Cloud-BasedGeographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.).North America (United States, Mexico & Canada).South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.).Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.).Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Buy Now Latest Edition of Regtech Solutions for Banks Market Report 👉Regtech Solutions for Banks Market Research Objectives:- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)Get 10-25% Discount on Immediate purchase 👉Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Regtech Solutions for Banks Market:Chapter 01 – Regtech Solutions for Banks Executive SummaryChapter 02 – Market OverviewChapter 03 – Key Success FactorsChapter 04 – Global Regtech Solutions for Banks Market – Pricing AnalysisChapter 05 – Global Regtech Solutions for Banks Market Background or HistoryChapter 06 - Global Regtech Solutions for Banks Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Regtech Solutions for Banks MarketChapter 08 – Global Regtech Solutions for Banks Market Structure & worth AnalysisChapter 09 – Global Regtech Solutions for Banks Market Competitive Analysis & ChallengesChapter 10 – Assumptions and AcronymsChapter 11 – Regtech Solutions for Banks Market Research MethodologyThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Japan, Australia or Southeast Asia.

Nidhi Bhawsar

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

+1 507-556-2445

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.